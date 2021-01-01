Champions League final LIVE: Manchester City face Chelsea in Portugal

There isn't a stage quite like any other to announce yourself as a superstar in the making - or to bid farewell to a long-term club. (Didier Drogba in 2012, anyone?)

And so it is that several players could truly confirm their place as the faces of the future tonight - and that one man could bring his career down at the club he has given so much for with the prize he promised them well over half-a-decade ago.

If tonight is to be about anyone, then it might as well be Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Sergio Aguero. Two of them are talents who have already arrived, and could be destined for greater things - and one is a player who hopes to sign off on the greatest high.