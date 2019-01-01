Champions League & Europa League draws live: Man Utd, Barcelona, Arsenal & more learn quarter-final & semi-final fate

⏱ When does the draw start?
Draw proceedings are set to get under way at 11am GMT (that's 7am ET).
The Champions League draw will take place first, with the Europa League draw to follow.
There's usually a lengthy preamble to these draw ceremonies, with UEFA officials explaining how it all works and looking back on the highlights of the tournaments so far.
The draws themselves don't take that long though - blink and you might miss it! Fear not though, we've got you covered. 👍
🙌 Draw day is here!
Hello and welcome to Goal's coverage of the Champions League and Europa League draws.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news and developments from both draws as they happen, so stick around!