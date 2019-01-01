Champions League & Europa League draws live: Man Utd, Barcelona, Arsenal & more learn quarter-final & semi-final fate

Draw proceedings are set to get under way at 11am GMT (that's 7am ET).

The draw will take place first, with the draw to follow.

There's usually a lengthy preamble to these draw ceremonies, with UEFA officials explaining how it all works and looking back on the highlights of the tournaments so far.

The draws themselves don't take that long though - blink and you might miss it! Fear not though, we've got you covered. 👍