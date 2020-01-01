Live Blog

Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow LIVE with Goal, as the Blues take on the Men of Steel in an Indian Super League clash...

ISL

35' Chhetri comes close to score again!

2020-12-28T14:36:18Z

Suresh enters the box from the left following a through ball from Cleiton and squares the ball for Sunil Chhetri who takes a first-time shot but it goes wide!

33' Bengaluru should have been in front!

2020-12-28T14:33:48Z

Suresh follows a through ball from Opseth and enters the box where he is one-on-one with Rehenesh. Suresh unconvincingly squares the ball to his right for Cleiton to whose shot is blocked by Rehenesh and finally cleared by Stephen Eze. Suresh could have easily scored it himself.

Cooling break!

2020-12-28T14:30:48Z

 A short break for the players after an intense 30 minutes of football.

End to end football.

2020-12-28T14:24:47Z

End to end action so far in the game as both teams are looking hungry to get their first goal of the match.

17' Valskis! What have you done!

2020-12-28T14:18:25Z

Aniket makes a run down the right flank and squares it in the middle for Valskis who is unmarked inside the box but he blasts it above the crossbar.

10' Chhetri comes close to score!

2020-12-28T14:11:24Z

Suresh makes a run down the middle and finds Sunil Chhetri at the edge of the box. The Bengaluru skipper attempts a shot but it gets deflected off a Jamshedpur player and goes just wide.

3' Rehenesh keeps Opseth's shot out of goal.

2020-12-28T14:03:35Z

Kristian curls in a left-footed free-kick and keeps it on target but Rehenesh parries the ball away from goal.

2' Free-kick to Bengaluru close to the penalty box.

2020-12-28T14:02:39Z

Alex Lima brings down Suresh Wangjam close to the penalty box. Free-kick to Bengaluru from a dangerous position.

Kick-off!

2020-12-28T13:56:04Z

Bengaluru gets us underway at the Fatorda Stadium

Aitor Monroy returns!

2020-12-28T13:20:36Z

Spanish midfielder Aitor Monroy returns to the Jamshedpur lineup after a one-match suspension as he replaces Isaac Vanmalsawma.

Cuadrat makes two changes.

2020-12-28T13:19:11Z

The Blues boss has made two changes in the Bengaluru lineup which lost against ATK Mohun Bagan. Kristian Opseth and Suresh Wangjam returns replacing Udanta Singh and Deshorn Brown.

Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur

2020-12-28T13:14:14Z

An exciting match is on the cards as both Bengaluru and Jamshedpur will hope to get back to winning ways after suffering defeats in their last outings against ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa respectively.