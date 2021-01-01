Bangladesh 0-0 India: Follow the SAFF Championship 2021 action LIVE

KICK-OFF!
2021-10-04T11:01:50Z
Bangladesh vs India is underwayIt's kick-off in Male. Bangladesh in green and India in blue.
Can India start with a win?
2021-10-04T10:53:40Z
Bangladesh edged out Sri Lanka 1-0, whereas in the second match of Matchday 1, Nepal beat Maldives by the same scoreline. Can India move to the top of the group with a better win today?
India bench
2021-10-04T10:52:20Z
India subs: Seriton, Apuia, Brandon, Farukh, Dheeraj, Jeakson, Yasir, Mandar, Sahal, Suresh, Rahim, Vishal.
TEAM NEWS
2021-10-04T10:41:59Z
India XI vs Bangladesh
Here's how India are lining up against Bangladesh in their #SAFFChampionship2021 opener 📝#BANIND #BacktheBlue #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/W4oJdyhrsB— Goal India (@Goal_India) October 4, 2021
India's SAFF Championship 2021 opener
2021-10-04T10:39:49Z
Bangladesh vs IndiaHello and welcome to the live updates of the SAFF Championship 2021 clash between Bangladesh and India at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.