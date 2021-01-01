Live Blog

Bangladesh 0-0 India: Follow the SAFF Championship 2021 action LIVE

The Blue Tigers open their SAFF Cup campaign with a clash against the Bengal Tigers

Updated
Comments (0)
GFX Oscar Bruzon Igor Stimac Bangladesh India
The Daily Star/AIFF

KICK-OFF!

2021-10-04T11:01:50Z

Bangladesh vs India is underway

It's kick-off in Male. Bangladesh in green and India in blue.

Can India start with a win?

2021-10-04T10:53:40Z

Bangladesh edged out Sri Lanka 1-0, whereas in the second match of Matchday 1, Nepal beat Maldives by the same scoreline. Can India move to the top of the group with a better win today?

India bench

2021-10-04T10:52:20Z

India subs: Seriton, Apuia, Brandon, Farukh, Dheeraj, Jeakson, Yasir, Mandar, Sahal, Suresh, Rahim, Vishal.

India's SAFF Championship 2021 opener

2021-10-04T10:39:49Z

Bangladesh vs India

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the SAFF Championship 2021 clash between Bangladesh and India at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.