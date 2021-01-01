ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 NorthEast United LIVE: Follow ISL in real-time

10 - Bagan attack from the right again
2021-01-03T14:12:10Z
Jhingan plays the ball out wide to Prabir on the right flank but the wide man gets caught under the ball and Bagan's move ends abruptly. Both keepers yet to be tested.
5 - Chance for Bagan
2021-01-03T14:07:41Z
Lalrempuia clashes into the back of Prabir Das on the right flank to concede a free-kick in a dangerous area. The set-piece is played into the box but the Highlanders manage to kick it clear out of the danger zone.
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-03T14:01:10Z
ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 NorthEast UnitedBagan attack from the kick-off with Roy Krishna down the left flank who crosses into the box for Prabir Das. Prabir attempts an overhead kick that goes wrong.
Counter vs Counter?
2021-01-03T13:57:37Z
A battle between two teams who love to counter attack...Among all teams in the ISL this season, Bagan's passes and passing accuracy numbers are the lowest. NorthEast United have an average possession of 42, lowest by a team in ISL 7.
TEAM NEWS
2021-01-03T13:42:34Z
ATK Mohun Bagan 🆚 NorthEast United - Team news!#ISL #ATKMBNEU pic.twitter.com/8ykYra0gJz— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 3, 2021
ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United
2021-01-03T13:36:37Z
Two clever tacticians go head to head as ATK Mohun Bagan take on NorthEast United in today's 2020-21 Indian Super League clash in Goa. The Mariners can climb to the top of the table with a win and dethrone Mumbai City who won against Kerala Blasters yesterday. NorthEast also can return to the top four sports with a win tonight.