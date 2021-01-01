ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Bengaluru FC: Follow the 2021 AFC Cup action LIVE

With Sandesh Jhingan's move to Croatian top tier side HNK Sibenik, how well do you think will players like Sumit Rathi and Deepak Tangri fill in the void?

Although playing a bit of a deeper role in the middle, Tangri has shown a bit of a physical presence already in this clash as he took on Cleiton Silva, while the youngster is also capable of playing at the back. Meanwhile, Rathi will be looking for a lot more action than last season this time around.