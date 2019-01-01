Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers live: Kenya drop points against Togo, Egypt held by Comoros, Ghana beat Sao Tome 

More Twitter reaction
FT. Kenya 1 - 1 Togo— JASON SAGINI🇰🇪(The Sports Archbishop) (@Jason_Sagini) November 18, 2019
⚠ A very POOR result i will say for us. If you want to qualify for a tournament you win all your home matches. Togo was very easy to beat but we chose to over relax and defend one goal! #HarambeeStars #AFCON2021Q #AFCONQualifiers #WalkWithSagini pic.twitter.com/TBWgfK8f1H
#Harambeestars ,Look at what Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are doing at Liverpool and city.Learn to keep the ball and you won't concede a goal.Lets hope for the best in the next matches and it must be a win.#AFCON2021Q @harambee__stars— Ekidor Japeth(Jefoh@maestro) (@JapethEkidor) November 18, 2019
FULL-TIME: Gambia 2-2 DRC
FT; two goals a piece #GamDRC #AFCON2021Q— BaOmar (@baomar75) November 18, 2019
Twitter reaction
We were only good for a draw. Kenya 1 Togo 1. Let the blame games begin!!! I'll be here for the comments. #harambeestars #AFCON2021Q— Robin Mbondo (@RobinMbondo) November 18, 2019
But will Egypt qualify for Afcon 2021?#AFCON2021Q #GalOnlineBetting— Ki Jesseology (@NandiraJessy) November 18, 2019
FT: Kenya 1-1 Togo: Harambee Stars should blame themselves for not winning the match which they dominated well. #AFCON2021Q pic.twitter.com/TRHXVmEvTv— dennis mabuka (@MabukaDennis) November 18, 2019
FULL-TIME: Kenya 1-1 Togo
FT #AFCON2021Q— Dj Double Trouble (@DjDaboTrabo) November 18, 2019
Kenya 🇰🇪 1 - 1🇹🇬 Togo
It all ends in a draw at Kasarani 🏟 Nairobi Kenya.#HarambeeStars pic.twitter.com/fwglqnZhia
FULL-TIME: Cape Verde 2-2 Mozambique
FULL-TIME!— N U H U 🐝 (@NuhuAdams_) November 18, 2019
2021 AFCON Qualifier
Cape Verde 🇨🇻 2-2 🇲🇿 Mozambique
[Garry Rodrigues, Ryan Mendes || Stelio Ernesto Telinho, Witiness Quembo]#AFCON2021Q #CPVMOZ
GOOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!!
Mozambique restore parity
Witiness Joao Quembo scores at the death to put Mozambique level— N U H U 🐝 (@NuhuAdams_) November 18, 2019
Cape Verde 🇨🇻 2-2 🇲🇿 Mozambique #AFCON2021Q #CPVMOZ
Another draw for Kenya?
Time running out. Kenya 1 Togo 1. Miracle needed to break stalemate. #harambeestars #AFCON2021Q— Robin Mbondo (@RobinMbondo) November 18, 2019
CLOSE!!
Were comes on for Kenya
Jese were in. Hope today is the day. Kenya 1 Togo 1. #harambeestars #AFCON2021Q— Robin Mbondo (@RobinMbondo) November 18, 2019
It's Oura-Sama with the equaliser for Togo
64'— Kiplagat Sang (@_Kiplagatsang) November 18, 2019
Kenya 1-1 Togo
Oura-Sama equalizes for the West African nation.
No chance for Otieno to stop the bullet header.#AFCON2021Q #AfconOnGoal
Kenya 1-1 Togo
#HarambeeStars 🇰🇪 1-1 🇹🇬 Togo— Harambee Stars (@harambee__stars) November 18, 2019
65' 5 Hakim Sama
GOOOOOOOOAAAAAALL!!!
65’ GOOOOOOOAL!!— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) November 18, 2019
TOGO EQUALISE!
Kenya 🇰🇪 1-1 🇹🇬 Togo#AFCON2021Q
GOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!
58’ GOOOOOOOAL!!!— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) November 18, 2019
Cape Verde take the lead.
Cape Verde 🇨🇻 2-1 🇲🇿 Mozambique #AFCON2021Q
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAL!!!
52’ GOOOOOAL GAMBIA!!— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) November 18, 2019
Danso equalises for Gambia.
Gambia 🇬🇲 1-1 🇨🇩 DR Congo #AFCON2021Q
Here is how Black Stars fans reacted to that 1-0 win over Sao Tome
'Like Manchester United'- How Ghanaians reacted to Black Stars victory over Sao Tome and Principe https://t.co/vk7SgvSGCn pic.twitter.com/KwWpxsUXrg— Goal Kenya (@GoalcomKenya) November 18, 2019
We are back underway...
The Second half begins#HarambeeStars 🇰🇪 1-0 🇹🇬 Togo— Harambee Stars (@harambee__stars) November 18, 2019
Reaction to Omollo's goal
That Johanna Omolo shot is the best goal in #AFCON2021 so far! What a screamer! I can't wait for the @OgadaOlunga goal! #TogoMustFall #HarambeeStars https://t.co/LEqMYerqLZ— Ronnie Ojiayo-Grant (@ron_grant116) November 18, 2019
HALF-TIME: Gambia 0-1 DRC
HT: Gambia 🇬🇲 0-1 🇨🇩 DR Congo— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) November 18, 2019
Cedric Bakambu with the goal in first half added time. #AFCON2021Q pic.twitter.com/zGa1jbg2AJ
HALF-TIME: Cape Verde 1-1 Mozambique
HT: Cape Verde 🇨🇻 1-1 🇲🇿 Mozambique— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) November 18, 2019
Garry Rodrigues opened the scoring for the hosts only for Stelio Ernesto Telinho to equalise for Mozambique. #AFCON2021Q
HALF-TIME: Kenya 1-0 Togo
HT: Kenya 🇰🇪 1-0 🇹🇬 Togo— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) November 18, 2019
Johanna Omolo for Kenya at the halftime break. #AFCON2021Q
It looks like everyone loved Omollo's goal
GOOOAAALL: Kenya 1-0 Togo: What a thunderbolt from Johanna Omollo. What a goal! pic.twitter.com/bKbrMkdLEA— dennis mabuka (@MabukaDennis) November 18, 2019
What a thunder bolt shot 🚀🚀🚀— JASON SAGINI🇰🇪(The Sports Archbishop) (@Jason_Sagini) November 18, 2019
Eric Johanna Omolo ⚽
36' Kenya 1 - 0 Togo #WalkWithSagini #AFCON2021 #AFCON2021Q
Johanna Omollo screamer too hot for Malcom.... Kenya 1-0 Togo 35' #AfconOnGoal #AFCON2021Q— Mwake Babake (@sethonserio) November 18, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!
Harambee Stars are ahead at Kasarani...
Kenya🇰🇪 1-0🇹🇬 Togo— Harambee Stars (@harambee__stars) November 18, 2019
34' 8 Johanna Omollo🇰🇪
GOOOOOOOOAAAALLLL!!
Mexer draws Mozambique level
Edson Mexer with an equaliser for Mozambique.— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) November 18, 2019
Cape Verde 🇨🇻 1-1 🇲🇿 Mozambique #AFCON2021Q
Still goalless between Gambia and DRC
30’ Gambia 🇬🇲 0-0 🇨🇩 DRC #AFCON2021Q— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) November 18, 2019
Will Harambee Stars rue these missed chances?
25' Did I just seen @bonfaceosano jumping up from his seat when that @harambee__stars Player missed from close range?— Cephas TENDEREZA - MMW (@CephasTendereza) November 18, 2019
Still Goalless at Kasarani between #Kenya and #Togo #AFCON2021Q
Still no goals between Kenya and Togo
28th minute gone and Togo defenders have managed to keep Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga at bay. The Kashiwa Resyol striker is yet to get short on target. pic.twitter.com/5sJrq2VlDO— dennis mabuka (@MabukaDennis) November 18, 2019
The Cranes have been impressive
Congratulations to @EmmanuelOkwi, @johnnymckinstry and all of the @UgandaCranes - the qualities of the past have been evident in their performances, as have the ambitions for the future...#Afcon2021Q #AfconOnGoal https://t.co/wWuy8W4vcB— Ed Dove (@EddyDove) November 18, 2019
Key Facts: Kenya vs Togo
Some key facts here:— dennis mabuka (@MabukaDennis) November 18, 2019
Kenya and Togo have only met five times in history, twice in Kenya, once in a neutral venue and twice in Togo. The last time Kenya played against Togo in Nairobi was on February 29, 2012, when they managed to secure a 2-1 win a World Cup qualifying match. pic.twitter.com/XJn8Md7yNp
CHANCE FOR TOGO
Togo with the best chances so far but the scores still at 0-0. Togo Vs Kenya #harambeestars #AFCON2021Q— Robin Mbondo (@RobinMbondo) November 18, 2019
Key facts: Kenya vs Togo
The Sparrowhawks are facing the Harambee Stars in their second Group G match after losing the opener 1-0 at home against Comoros. On the other hand, Kenya secured a 1-1 draw against Egypt in their first match in Alexandria. pic.twitter.com/FE6xtlH94g— dennis mabuka (@MabukaDennis) November 18, 2019
GOOOOOOAAAALLL!!
Cape Verde take the lead through Rodrigues
15’ Cape Verde 🇨🇻 1-0 🇲🇿 Mozambique— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) November 18, 2019
Garry Rodrigues with the early goal (6 mins) for the home side. #AFCON2021Q
We are underway at Kasarani
We are underway at Kasarani#HarambeeStars 🇰🇪 0-0 🇹🇬 Togo— Harambee Stars (@harambee__stars) November 18, 2019
Cape Verde starting XI vs Mozambique
Cape Verde 🇨🇻 team vs Mozambique:— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) November 18, 2019
Dias, Almeida, Borges, Ponck, Tavares, Fortes, Monteiro, Rodrigues, Semedo, R.Mendes, Luis Mendes. #AFCON2021Q 🇨🇻 pic.twitter.com/2Njc57mXHu
Starting XI: Kenya vs Togo
Kenya XI: Otieno, Olwande, Okumu, Onyango, Ouma, Wanyama, Juma, Omollo, Johanna, Nyakeya, Olunga— Kiplagat Sang (@_Kiplagatsang) November 18, 2019
Togo XI: Barcola, Lawson, Ouro-Sama, Dakonam, Olufade, Henen, Dossevi, Atchou, Atakora, Laba, Peniel Mlapa.#AFCON2021Q #AfconOnGoal
Kenya starting XI vs Togo
Harambee Stars Starting XI— Harambee Stars (@harambee__stars) November 18, 2019
1. Ian Otieno (GK) ,3. Erick Otieno, 2. Joseph Stanley Okumu, 5. Joash Onyango,12. Victor Wanyama,10 Eric Johana,17. Lawrence Juma,14. Michael Olunga, 8. Johana Omollo, 7.Cliff Nyakeya, 13. Samuel Ouma.
What's going on with Egypt?
Pitch invasion in Moroni, as Comoros (142nd in the world) secure a remarkable result - holding African giants Egypt (49th in the world) 0-0 at home in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.— Ed Dove (@EddyDove) November 18, 2019
No Mohamed Salah...Big problems for the Pharaohs.#Afcon2021Q #AfconOnGoal pic.twitter.com/YlAl5y1ULb
Reaction
Not the most fluid performance from Ghana, as they beat Sao Tome e Principe 1-0 thanks to Jordan Ayew's penalty, but the Black Stars couldn't have asked for too much more from this international break.— Ed Dove (@EddyDove) November 18, 2019
Six points, a 100% record, and a major step taken towards 2021.#Afcon2021Q
Reaction
There’s no therefore in African football. Comoros 🇰🇲 lead Group G after two matches, they’ve just played a goalless draw against the mighty @Pharaohs #AFCON2021Q pic.twitter.com/MTxh4hB1rv— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) November 18, 2019
Comoros deserves credit
A big result for Ghana!
FULL-TIME: Comoros 0-0 Egypt
نهاية المباراة❗️— Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) November 18, 2019
🇪🇬0-0🇰🇲#TotalAFCONQ2021 pic.twitter.com/JqDvN8jWkZ
FULL-TIME: Sao Tome 0-1 Ghana
FULL TIME - It’s all over at the Stade Nacional 22 de Julho:— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 18, 2019
São Tomé 🇸🇹 0-1 🇬🇭 Ghana (50’ Jordan Ayew)#BringBackTheLove #AFCON2021Q #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/l9kWmBEVQA
Another change for Ghana
90+3’⏱ Ghana with final sub ⏱— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 18, 2019
Joseph Attamah replaces Baba Iddirisu.
São Tomé 🇸🇹 0-1 🇬🇭 Ghana #BringBackTheLove #AFCON2021Q #BlackStars
10 minutes to go for Ghana to claim victory
80’⏱ São Tomé 🇸🇹 0-1 🇬🇭 Ghana #BringBackTheLove #AFCON2021Q #BlackStars— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 18, 2019
Debut for Antwi-Adjei
72’⏱ Ghana sub 🔄— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 18, 2019
Samuel Owusu goes off and a debut day for Christopher Antwi-Adjei:
São Tomé 🇸🇹 0-1 🇬🇭 Ghana #BringBackTheLove #AFCON2021Q #BlackStars
Ghana are still in control
70’⏱ Final twenty minutes left, so far so good 😊— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 18, 2019
São Tomé 🇸🇹 0-1 🇬🇭 Ghana #BringBackTheLove #AFCON2021Q #BlackStars
Egypt making life difficult for themselves
Less than 30 minutes to go...
60’⏱ On the hour mark, Andy Yiadom’s cross goes straight to the goalkeeper.— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 18, 2019
São Tomé 🇸🇹 0-1 🇬🇭 Ghana #BringBackTheLove #AFCON2021Q #BlackStars
GOOOOOOOOOOAAAALLL!!
50’⏱ GOOOOOOOOOALL!!— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 18, 2019
Jordan Ayew converts calmly 👏🏽👏🏽
São Tomé 🇸🇹 0-1 🇬🇭 Ghana #BringBackTheLove #AFCON2021Q #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/nvlUlPn5X4
PENALTY GHANA!!
47’⏱ PENALTY!!!— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 18, 2019
Emmanuel Boateng brought down in the box.
São Tomé 🇸🇹 0-0 🇬🇭 Ghana #BringBackTheLove #AFCON2021Q #BlackStars
Comoros and Egypt are back underway
We are back underway in Sao Tome
RESTART - Back again for the second half:— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 18, 2019
São Tomé 🇸🇹 0-0 🇬🇭 Ghana #BringBackTheLove #AFCON2021Q #BlackStars
HALF-TIME: Comoros 0-0 Egypt
HALFTIME— Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) November 18, 2019
🇪🇬 0-0 🇰🇲#TotalAFCONQ2021 pic.twitter.com/PM9Zuh7nl0
HALF-TIME: Sao Tome 0-0 Ghana
HALF TIME - São Tomé 🇸🇹 0-0 🇬🇭 Ghana #BringBackTheLove #AFCON2021Q #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/VTkWlhuahH— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 18, 2019
Comoros attack from the left-hand side
It remains goalless
40’⏱ Still goalless as continue to push for the opener.— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 18, 2019
São Tomé 🇸🇹 0-0 🇬🇭 Ghana #BringBackTheLove #AFCON2021Q #BlackStars
OVER THE BAR!
30’⏱ A very good spell of possession as we’ve pushed them to their own half, a free kick for Ghana and Andre Ayew’s effort skies over the bar.— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 18, 2019
São Tomé 🇸🇹 0-0 🇬🇭 Ghana #BringBackTheLove #AFCON2021Q #BlackStars
Comoros holding their own against Egypt
Goalkeeper Matasi could miss the clash against Togo
Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Kenya's Matasi and Timbe won't be risked against Togo – Kimanzi https://t.co/Y6xna4MWaS pic.twitter.com/4uZOzSaasH— Goal Ghana (@goal_ghana) November 17, 2019
Will Togo stand a chance against Kenya?
Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Togo stand no chance against Kenya - Omino https://t.co/QnnhiV2eCj pic.twitter.com/V6iyKxIddQ— Goal Ghana (@goal_ghana) November 16, 2019
CHANCE FOR GHANA!
10’⏱ CHANCE...!!! The goalkeeper gifts Jordan Ayew the ball and he finds Samuel Owusu who’s shot has been stopped, Emmanuel Boateng goes for a rebound but has been flagged offside.— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 18, 2019
São Tomé 🇸🇹 0-0 🇬🇭 Ghana #BringBackTheLove #AFCON2021Q #BlackStars
Ghana doing the most in Sao Tome
5’⏱ Tight opening, Thomas Partey sends Jordan Ayew through on goal but the goalkeeper claims calmly.— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 18, 2019
São Tomé 🇸🇹 0-0 🇬🇭 Ghana #BringBackTheLove #AFCON2021Q #BlackStars
Sao Tome 0-0 Ghana
5’ São Tomé 🇸🇹 0-0 🇬🇭 Ghana #AFCON2021Q— Diski_Style (@Diski_Style) November 18, 2019
The match between Comoros and Egypt is also underway
KiCKOFF 👌🏼— Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) November 18, 2019
🇪🇬 🇰🇲#TotalAFCONQ2021 pic.twitter.com/DKAkmKyZfN
We are underway in Sao Tome
KICK OFF - It’s underway at the National Stadium:— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 18, 2019
São Tomé 🇸🇹 0-0 🇬🇭 Ghana #BringBackTheLove #AFCON2021Q #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/yWCY7fCNXx
Sao Tome vs Ghana
They are out of the tunnel.#AFCON2021Q #BringBackTheLove #SaoTomeVGhana pic.twitter.com/WfWVY2DC8w— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 18, 2019
Later today, Kenya will play Togo
Here is Kenya's Omollo in his own words
Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Togo's preparation can counter home advantage – Kenya's Omollo https://t.co/jKFqrgyg9s pic.twitter.com/pL995zv36R— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) November 18, 2019
An appreciation tweet from Aston Villa to Trezeguet
.@Trezeguet starts for Egypt in their #AFCON qualifier vs Comoros this afternoon. 🦁#AVFC https://t.co/wprCDFAuy3— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 18, 2019
Comoros top Group G log
Starting XI: Sao Tome vs Ghana
Sào Tomé's line up against the Black Stars.#AFCON2021Q #BlackStars#BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/oF5DmcZzRj— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 18, 2019
Black Stars' Starting 11 against Sào Tomé.— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 18, 2019
Kick off is at 13:00 GMT#AFCON2021Q #BlackStars #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/zsbx2uHYkO
Egypt starting XI vs Comoros
Starting XI 🙌🏻— Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) November 18, 2019
🇪🇬🇰🇲#TotalAFCONQ2021 #ThePharaohs pic.twitter.com/qngXguZaEl
Comoros vs Egypt
Afcon 2021 live!Hi everyone, welcome to Monday's live coverage of Afcon 2021 qualifiers. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host again this afternoon.