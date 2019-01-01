Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Tunisia knock Ghana out of Afcon 2019, Cote d'Ivoire edge out Mali to book quarter-final spot

Mali crashed out of Afcon 2019 finals after losing 1-0 to Cote d'Ivore while Ghana were sent packing by Tunisia after nail-biting penalty shoot-out

Updated
Comments()
Getty

Thank You!

2019-07-08T22:15:15Z

Thanks for being part of today's live coverage. Until we meet again on Wednesday, good night.  

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLL!!!!

2019-07-08T21:47:25Z

Sassi converts Tunisia's fifth penalty to seal 5-4 shoot-out win over Ghana

PARTEY SCORES!!!

2019-07-08T21:46:10Z

And Partey scores for Ghana. 4-4 with Tunisia set to take their fifth penalty. 

LUMOR SCORES!!

2019-07-08T21:45:36Z

Lumor sends Mustapha the wrong way as he draws Ghana level. 

EKUBAN SAVED!!

2019-07-08T21:42:55Z

Ekuban's penalty is saved by Mustafa. A poor penalty by the Ghanaian player. 

KHAZRI SCORES!!!

2019-07-08T21:41:53Z

The Tunisian captain sends Ofori the wrong way with a sublime spot-kick. 2-2 the scoreline. 

JORDAN AYEW SCORES!!!

2019-07-08T21:41:01Z

The Black Stars striker fires his spot into the top corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance. Advantage Ghana

SLITI SCORES!!

2019-07-08T21:40:11Z

Sliti sends Ofori the wrong way. 1-1 it is. 

WAKASO SCORES FOR GHANA!!

2019-07-08T21:39:11Z

The left-footed scores although the Tunisian goalkeeper had a hand on it. The power behind the ball was just too much for the shot-stopper. 

IT'S OVER!!

2019-07-08T21:32:16Z

After 120 minutes of football, it's Ghana 1-1 Tunisia. Now, the winner will be decided on penalties. 

CHANCE FOR JORDAN AYEW!!

2019-07-08T21:25:48Z

Jordan Ayew squanders a great chance to fire Ghana into the lead as he volleys his effort wide with only the goalkeeper to beat. 

The second-half of extra time gets underway

2019-07-08T21:15:57Z

We are back underway after a little break between the two teams. 

HALF-TIME OF EXTRA TIME

2019-07-08T21:13:55Z

The first 15 minutes of extra time has come to an end...

Into the final minutes of the first-half of extra time

2019-07-08T21:11:03Z

OFORI MAKES A FANTASTIC SAVE!!!

2019-07-08T21:06:51Z

Khazri unleashes a thunderbolt from outside the box but Ofori palms the ball over the crossbar for a corner! What a shot! What an equally brilliant save!

FULL-TIME

2019-07-08T20:53:44Z

We've come to the end of 90 minutes. It ends Ghana 1-1 Tunisia and extra time is next. 

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALL!!!

2019-07-08T20:50:53Z

Ghana equalise as Tunisia score an own goal...

WAKASO HITS THE WOODWORK!!!

2019-07-08T20:37:26Z

A great team move by the Black Stars as Wakaso Mubarak curls his effort toward goal, and it hits the woodwork on its way out. That was close! 

The Black Stars urged to be patient

2019-07-08T20:25:38Z

Tunisia escape as Ghana come close

2019-07-08T20:11:43Z

Boye to the rescue despite criticism

2019-07-08T19:32:58Z

John Boye yellow carded

2019-07-08T19:13:58Z

Who's your money on?

2019-07-08T19:06:25Z

Are you rooting for Ghana or Tunisia? Predict the score using #AFCON2019 on social media. 

Ghana v Tunisia

2019-07-08T18:32:14Z

Our second live coverage is LIVE! It's Ghana v Tunisia

Our second live coverage is LIVE! It's Ghana v Tunisia 

Kodja misses a chance!

2019-07-08T17:25:55Z

No shot on target for Cote d'Ivoire

2019-07-08T16:38:05Z

A surprise in store?

2019-07-08T16:36:22Z

Will Mali score first?

2019-07-08T16:25:08Z

BIG CHANCE!!

2019-07-08T16:13:53Z

ANALYSING THE FORMATION

2019-07-08T16:07:08Z

Kick-off

2019-07-08T16:00:42Z

We are underway in Suez... 

Who's your money on?

2019-07-08T15:46:08Z

Predict the final score using #AFCON2019 on social media and we will publish as many comments as possible throughout the game. 

Hello Africa!

2019-07-08T15:41:04Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of tonight's matches. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host this evening. Our first match is between Mali and Cote d'Ivoire. Stay tuned. 