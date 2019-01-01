No goals at both venues
21' South Africa 0-0 Morocco;— DiskiAfrika (@DiskiAfrika) July 1, 2019
Cote D'Ivoire 0-0 Namibia#AFCON2019
Head-to-head: South Africa v Morocco
Bafana don't have to win to go through. Here's why...
But @BafanaBafana can still go thru, ONLY IF... Namibia wins and they draw#AFCON2019— Mutshidzi Ḽigege 🙏🏽 (@LigegeSpeaks) July 1, 2019
Spurs rally behind Serge Aurier
🇨🇮 Good luck to @Serge_aurier whose Ivory Coast take on Namibia in today's #AFCON Group D clash. #AFCON2019 ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/rUwQPsQ29t— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 1, 2019
A frantic start to the first half
Both teams are full of running in the opening minutes of the game.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 1, 2019
0-0.#AFCON2019
Corner for Bafana
3' Bafana Bafana gets a corner and Tau whips it in but there is an infringement.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 1, 2019
0-0#AFCON2019
Kick-off
KICK OFF | The match Namibia - Cote d'Ivoire has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #NAMCIV pic.twitter.com/o3IkHEe0zR— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
KICK OFF | The match South Africa - Morocco has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #RSAMAR pic.twitter.com/Sw5f9hMtj3— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Our exclusive interview with Dumisa Ngobe
Dumisa Ngobe: Bafana Bafana must not respect Morocco https://t.co/LoL03sjpMj pic.twitter.com/u4u6FQrJ8Q— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 29, 2019
TEAM NEWS
Serero starts while Mokotjo and Williams return for #BafanaBafana's Morocco🇲🇦 showdown. https://t.co/EgiHHOlUjV pic.twitter.com/vRCLChrIUD— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 1, 2019
In his own words: Stuart Baxter
Afcon 2019: Stuart Baxter explains why it's unfair to compare current Bafana Bafana team with class of 1996 https://t.co/MYRGQLBqQv pic.twitter.com/Saa6NahbcI— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 1, 2019
Bafana are in the house
#BafanaBafana always arrives in style😂🕺and #AtlasLions just joined the house!🎉#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/r4HgYGhyTB— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
The dressing rooms: Namibia v Cote d'Ivoire
30 June stadium's dressing rooms are all ready for #LesÉléphants and #BraveWarriors tonight 🔥#TotalAFCON2019 #NAMCIV pic.twitter.com/q54jB1I5oZ— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Starting XI: Namibia v Cote d'Ivoire
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #NAMCIV #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/PL5pQ5SQ4l— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019
Starting XI: South Africa v Morocco
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #RSAMAR #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Cthdu0UG7O— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 1, 2019