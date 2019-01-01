Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Morocco and Benin battle for quarter-final spot

Morocco take on Benin in the Last 16 of the 2019 Afcon finals with both sides eyeing a spot in the quarter-finals. Goal has it LIVE!

INTERESTING FACT

2019-07-05T15:43:45Z

Morocco head coach Herve Renard has lost only three of his 26 matches at Afcon finals. He won two titles - one with Morocco and the other with Cote d'Ivoire. 

Hello Africa!

2019-07-05T15:37:48Z

Hi everyone, welcome to another exciting live coverage of Afcon 2019. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will bring the two games that are taking place tonight. Our first match sees Morocco and Benin battle for a place in the quarter-finals.   