Kick-off
2019-07-08T16:00:42Z
We are underway in Suez...
The Mali legend has spoken
2019-07-08T15:50:13Z
Afcon 2019: To become African champion, Mali have to beat the best teams – Kanoute https://t.co/iKXCfddMAZ pic.twitter.com/EWgVOXhINV— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 8, 2019
In his own words: Kamara
2019-07-08T15:49:40Z
Afcon 2019: Kamara prepared for tussle against strong Mali https://t.co/59fVZFmo8S pic.twitter.com/4SslhVE2KU— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 8, 2019
WATCH: Mali v Cote d'Ivoire Preview
2019-07-08T15:47:59Z
Video: Afcon 2019 Preview Mali v Ivory Coast https://t.co/WIEFWhi1Q2 pic.twitter.com/mqxzPzJAEy— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 7, 2019
Teams arrival
2019-07-08T15:47:15Z
Brace yourself for a battle at the Suez Stadium! 😍#LesÉléphants and #TheEagles are more than ready💪#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/DPGgI4JXGf— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Who's your money on?
2019-07-08T15:46:08Z
Predict the final score using #AFCON2019 on social media and we will publish as many comments as possible throughout the game.
Starting XI: Mali v Cote d'Ivoire
2019-07-08T15:45:47Z
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #MLICIV #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/R7dnP2lY57— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Hello Africa!
2019-07-08T15:41:04Z
Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of tonight's matches. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host this evening. Our first match is between Mali and Cote d'Ivoire. Stay tuned.