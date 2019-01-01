Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Madagascar and Congo DR lock horns in Last 16

The second-half is underway
SECOND HALF | The second half of Madagascar - Congo DR is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #MADCOD pic.twitter.com/sDYTaNznMR— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
First-half stats
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #MADCOD pic.twitter.com/9qz8EwNIIG— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
HALF-TIME
Madagascar have really been impressive
Is Madagascar really bout to win this AFCON 2019 edition? Rooting for them if they win against DRC!! Anyways sticking with Mali for now!! #AFCON2019— Kuks (@singleBrain) July 7, 2019
Madagascar have made a good account of themselves for a debutant team. #AFCON2019— Juma B. (@top_bananer) July 7, 2019
Madagascar shunning team work for individual glory and brilliance. Everyone wants to shine 🤦♀️. I sense trouble ahead.#AFCON2019— Gina A. Amedeka (@G_Amedeka) July 7, 2019
Madagascar isn't playing games...
Madagascar 🇲🇬 are really playing good football#TotalAFCON2019#AFCON2019— Zibit Asamoah 🇬🇭 (@iamzibit) July 7, 2019
iMadagascar ayidle nkobe zamuntu! No troll talk about them being fishermen or Carpenters🔥 #AFCON2019— Bhakaniya LoMgquba💀 (@iSamkele) July 7, 2019
Three goals for Bakambu at this year's Afcon
GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALL!!!
A brilliant goal by Amada!
We have just seen the goal of the tournament 😲😲😲#AFCON2019— Peter Ogooro (@PeterOgooro) July 7, 2019
#AFCON2019 that goal 😲😲— Nkululeko Cimele☠🇿🇦 (@Nkulekocimele1) July 7, 2019
Madagascar up by a goal vs DR Congo.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 7, 2019
Unbelievable pace and what a goal.#AFCON2019
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!!
Madagascar 🇲🇬 🆚 DR Congo 🇨🇩 underway in Alexandria. This is a very important game to watch particularly if the Black Stars can scale past Tunisia 🇹🇳 tomorrow. #Afcon2019— Owusu Brempong (@Kwaminho) July 7, 2019
Madagascar v Congo DR: The numbers
Afcon debutants Madagascar🇲🇬 have secured a knockout bout with DR Congo🇨🇩 - can they take it a step further to the quarter-finals? pic.twitter.com/Z7GyZgUCq8— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 7, 2019
Kick-off
Madagascar or Congo DR?
BTW Madagascar vs. Congo are underway right now in #AFCON2019 ... better not say anything because people will get mad.— Juan G. Arango 🇨🇴 🇮🇹 (@JuanG_Arango) July 7, 2019
Now for the singing of National Anthems
The warm-ups
Final warm-ups until we hear the kick-off whistle...⏳💪 #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/dS3BDXkKzV— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
In his own words: Dupuis
Afcon 2019: DR Congo are much better than Madagascar - Nicolas Dupuis https://t.co/eV63lw8vFv pic.twitter.com/9jpakSlc6l— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 7, 2019
The dressing rooms
It wouldn't be complete without Alexandria's fabulous atmosphere! 🔥🔥#TotalAFCON2019 #MADCOD pic.twitter.com/TOO2f9nfdy— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019
Starting XI: Madagascar v Congo DR
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #MADCOD #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/nJQAqlB3Xd— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 7, 2019