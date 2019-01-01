Corner taken by Ghana but it's clear
6’ Corner taken but cleared. 🇬🇭 0-0 🇹🇳 #BlackStars #TotalAFCON2019 #GoGhana #AFCON2019— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) July 8, 2019
Kick-off
KICK OFF | The match Ghana - Tunisia has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #GHATUN pic.twitter.com/AmhOnvOwaQ— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Final preparations
Few moments left and now the final preparations start 🤙 Watch Live 🔴#GHATUN #TotalAFCON2019 https://t.co/peoFQTkIoL— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Starting XI: Ghana v Tunisia
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #GHATUN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/TmTBsVbX87— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Man of the match: Marega
#TotalAFCON2019— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
After his good performance, M. Marega has been selected as the Total Man of the Match. Congrats!#MLICIV #FootballTogether pic.twitter.com/wiKjqK1FcP
Full-time stats
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #MLICIV pic.twitter.com/9jTT2ucgjF— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
FULL-TIME
FULL TIME | Mali - Cote d'Ivoire 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #MLICIV pic.twitter.com/2dh7AN0mEu— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
This is how Zaha celebrated his goal
He came, he saw, he scored ⚽️#MLICIV #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/NUUZrHJ4sh— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Cote d'Ivoire make a change
SUBSTITUTION | Côte d'Ivoire: W. BONY comes in for J. KODJIA #TotalAFCON2019 #MLICIV pic.twitter.com/mbCRMdQ28b— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!
Zaha scores for Cote d'Ivoire
GOOOOAAAL | W. ZAHA scores a goal for Côte d'Ivoire. Mali - Cote d'Ivoire 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #MLICIV pic.twitter.com/cqcDKVHMKu— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Kodja misses a chance!
Kodja misses an easiest of chances with only the goalie to beat. Looks like stalemate is written all over this fixture #MLICIV #AFCON2019— Felix O.M (@lixos13) July 8, 2019
Another change for Mali
SUBSTITUTION | Mali: A. NOSS comes in for A. HAIDARA #TotalAFCON2019 #MLICIV pic.twitter.com/XE0nfHXUvL— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Mali make a change
SUBSTITUTION | Mali: A. TRAORE comes in for A. DIABY #TotalAFCON2019 #MLICIV pic.twitter.com/Z0NBiY7Zed— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
The second-half is underway...
SECOND HALF | The second half of Mali - Cote d'Ivoire is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #MLICIV pic.twitter.com/inf0NdygSK— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Who had the better first-half?
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #MLICIV pic.twitter.com/gCjB3ssXIk— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
HALF-TIME
HALF-TIME | Mali - Cote d'Ivoire 0-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #MLICIV pic.twitter.com/o2k81TKLFW— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Ivory Coast out here living on the edge...Mali is coming!!!#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/GwGS3fznJd— ✌Dudemeister✌ (@sibonise101) July 8, 2019
No shot on target for Cote d'Ivoire
#AFCON2019 35' Mali 0-0 Ivory Coast— Busy Buddies 🇳🇬™ (@thebusybuddies) July 8, 2019
Mali have had a better shout at goal so far in the game. The Ivorians yet to muster any shot on target.#MALCIV
Mali are having all the possession and doing all the attacking. The Ivory Coast have not got into the game to put it bluntly. Zaha and Pépé on the wings have been nonexistent so far, they’ve both generally been poor whenever they’ve played in this AFCON. (0-0)#AFCON2019 #MLICIV— Football Chatters (@FootballChat555) July 8, 2019
I think #IvoryCoast goalkeeper only came to kiss ball only 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 #MALCIV #AFCON2019 #TotalAFCON2019 #MALI— #DeleteSARS (@Lagos2Texas) July 8, 2019
Mali looks more hungrier than Ivory Coast #AFCON2019— Dumizulu Ka Nkwanyana🇿🇦 (@FrankNkwanyane) July 8, 2019
No goals
15' Mali 🇲🇱 0-0 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast#AFCON2019— Town Far Fredo. (@townfarfredo) July 8, 2019
BIG CHANCE!!
12' 🇨🇮🇲🇱| BIG CHANCE!!!— JoySports #JoyAFCON (@JoySportsGH) July 8, 2019
Mali orchestrated a beautiful attack but in the end Marega failed to take an initiative and shoot#JoyAFCON #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019
It remains goalless
⏱ 10’— Footy-Ghana.com 🇬🇭 (@FootyGhana) July 8, 2019
Mali 🇲🇱 0-0 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast #FootyAfcon #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019
ANALYSING THE FORMATION
Mali defending in a 5-4-1 but also pushing up in a 4-2-3-1. The double-pivot of Samassekou and Haidara will be pivotal in the defensive shape and working the ball out. Haidara sometimes dropping into the deepest lying midfielder role when Samassekou moves up to press. #AFCON2019— Chaka Simbeye (@chaka_simbeye) July 8, 2019
Kick-off
The Mali legend has spoken
Afcon 2019: To become African champion, Mali have to beat the best teams – Kanoute https://t.co/iKXCfddMAZ pic.twitter.com/EWgVOXhINV— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 8, 2019
In his own words: Kamara
Afcon 2019: Kamara prepared for tussle against strong Mali https://t.co/59fVZFmo8S pic.twitter.com/4SslhVE2KU— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 8, 2019
WATCH: Mali v Cote d'Ivoire Preview
Video: Afcon 2019 Preview Mali v Ivory Coast https://t.co/WIEFWhi1Q2 pic.twitter.com/mqxzPzJAEy— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) July 7, 2019
Teams arrival
Brace yourself for a battle at the Suez Stadium! 😍#LesÉléphants and #TheEagles are more than ready💪#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/DPGgI4JXGf— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019
Starting XI: Mali v Cote d'Ivoire
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #MLICIV #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/R7dnP2lY57— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 8, 2019