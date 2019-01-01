Afcon 2019 official ball
The Numbers
Check out the numbers behind Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening match between Egypt and Zimbabwe on Goal now.
Head-to-head
Starting XI: Egypt v Zimbabwe
Starting XI— Egypt National Football Team (@Pharaohs) June 21, 2019
Egypt 🆚 Zimbabwe#TotalAFCIN2019#EGYZIM 🇪🇬🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/Mfkjp4q3yV
Warriors starting line up against Egypt Sibanda— ZIFA (@online_zifa) June 21, 2019
Darikwa
Lunga
Mudimu
Hadebe
Munetsi
Nakamba
Karuru
Musona
Billiat
Mushekwi
Hello Africa!!
Good evening and welcome to Goal's Afcon 2019 Live Blog. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will your host throughout the tournament, starting with tonight's match between Egypt and Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium!