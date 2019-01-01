Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Egypt host Zimbabwe in Group A's opening match

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament gets underway tonight! Follow the match between Egypt and Zimbabwe LIVE on Goal, including reaction!

The Numbers

Check out the numbers behind Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) opening match between Egypt and Zimbabwe on Goal now. 

Head-to-head

Egypt and Zimbabwe have met 14 times before. The Pharaohs have dominated this fixture with eight wins to Warriors' two while the other four matches ended in draws. Interestingly, the last time Zimbabwe beat Egypt was back on the 12th of September 1995. 

Hello Africa!!

Good evening and welcome to Goal's Afcon 2019 Live Blog. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will your host throughout the tournament, starting with tonight's match between Egypt and Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium! 