Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Cote d'Ivoire face Algeria in Afcon quarter-final clash

Two semi-finals spots are still up for grabs, but which third team will make it past the quarter-final stages? Follow Cote d'Ivoire and Algeria LIVE!

Updated
Comments()
BackpagePix.

Will Algeria make the Ivorians rue the missed chances?

2019-07-11T16:13:23Z

CHANCE FOR COTE D'IVOIRE!!

2019-07-11T16:09:15Z

Wilfred Zaha makes lightweight of his marker on the right-hand side of Algerian box before crossing the ball to Kodjia, but the lanky striker fails to connect with only the goalkeeper in front of him. What a chance! 

CLOSE!!

2019-07-11T16:07:16Z

Gradel is denied his second goal of the tournament as the woodwork comes to Algeria's rescue after a finger-tip save by Mboulhi. 

Algeria holds the best record at this year's finals

2019-07-11T16:05:57Z

Algeria has the best record in this year's Afcon finals. They have scored nine goals and conceded none in all their matches thus far. 

Kick-off

2019-07-11T16:01:14Z

We are underway at Suez Stadium...

Hello Africa!

2019-07-11T15:34:29Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live blog of the two quarter-final matches tonight. The first match is between Cote d'Ivoire and Algeria. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host this evening. 