Full-time stats: Ghana v Benin
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #GHABEN pic.twitter.com/giH87IJsvS— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
Twitter reaction
Benin have a right to feel unlucky— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) June 25, 2019
Benin did well but I'm still proud of the #BlackStars #GHABEN— AngyM (@angieMotaung) June 25, 2019
If you can't win Benin forget about winning the #AFCON2019 .#GHABEN #BlackStars— J O E L 🔴 🔝 (@JDjodji) June 25, 2019
FULL-TIME
Andre Ayew makes way for Acquah
SUBSTITUTION | Ghana: A. ACQUAH comes in for A. AYEW #TotalAFCON2019 #GHABEN pic.twitter.com/O0gnRno6mn— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
Benin make a change
SUBSTITUTION | Benin: D. DJIGLA comes in for C. SOUKOU #TotalAFCON2019 #GHABEN pic.twitter.com/iqL6nKFN7S— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
WATCH: How Pote stunned Ghana to level matters for Benin courtesy of SuperSport
BENIN EQUALIZE ⚽— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 25, 2019
Mickael Pote glances the cross in and bags his brace to level matters!#BlackStars 2-2 #LesÉcureuils#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ZEhSW4h5Fw
SUPERB SAVE BY FARNOLLE!!
Ghana need Plan B
GOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!!
GOOOOAAAL | M. POTE scores a goal for Benin. Ghana - Benin 2-2 #TotalAFCON2019 #GHABEN pic.twitter.com/V1QkqblILW— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
Owusu makes way for Mensah
Owusu came on in the first half, but he now makes way for Jonathan Mensah as Kwesi Appiah looks to shut the back door given their numerical disadvantage
SUBSTITUTION | Ghana: J. MENSAH comes in for S. OWUSU #TotalAFCON2019 #GHABEN pic.twitter.com/WVz5r0qGSy— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
Big up to Andre Ayew
Andre Ayew's goal tonight holds significance in a sense that it was his ninth at Afcon finals. He is now Ghana's top goalscorer at the Afcon finals, overtaking former captain Asamoah Gyanm, who is sitting on eight Afcon goals
Andre Ayew - 9 goals
Asamoah Gyan - 8 goals
Osei Kofi - 8 goals
Wilberforce Mfum - 8 goals
RED CARD TO JOHN BOYE
Second-half kicks off
RESTART - And we’re back for the second half:— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) June 25, 2019
Ghana 🇬🇭 2-1 🇧🇯 Benin#GoGhana #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/G5iZppqX5N
WATCH: Jordan Ayew's goal courtesy of SuperSport
#TotalAFCON2019 - HALFTIME:— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 25, 2019
Ghana 2-1 Benin
Benin took a surprising early lead through Mickael Pote but the Ghanaian brothers André & Jordan Ayew scored a goal each to take the lead at the interval. pic.twitter.com/REHl5cmd7E
First-half stats: Ghana v Benin
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #GHABEN pic.twitter.com/mVwiOvsuN8— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
HALF-TIME
GOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!
OWUSU SHOOTS!!
BOYE YELLO-CARDED!!
Ghana make first change
SUBSTITUTION | Ghana: S. OWUSU comes in for T. AGYEPONG #TotalAFCON2019 #GHABEN pic.twitter.com/aauVOxpu7i— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
What are the fans saying on social media?
How far for #Ghana now?! #BLACKSTARS #AFCON2019— #BanPlasticGH (@KatherynKangas) June 25, 2019
Bobby Wakaso playing for Ghana against Benin here. Who could forget his goal against Salzburg in the Europa League.— russian tweet experiment (@proggoth69) June 25, 2019
WATCH: Ayew's equaliser for Ghana courtesy of SuperSport
WHAT A START FOR BENIN ⚽🚀— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 25, 2019
The underdogs grab an early lead against Ghana as Mickael Pote pokes home the opening goal!#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/1vo275hxMw
Teams have settled
INTERESTING FACT
Fastest goal at this year's Afcon... so far
⏱️We have a contender for the fastest goal in #TotalAFCON2019 https://t.co/c4T2RYxCqp— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
GOOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!!!
GOOOOAAAL | A. AYEW scores a goal for Ghana. Ghana - Benin 1-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #GHABEN pic.twitter.com/Y13igg5wky— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
Partey told to change his shirt
GOOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!!
GOOOOAAAL | M. POTE scores a goal for Benin. Ghana - Benin 0-1 #TotalAFCON2019 #GHABEN pic.twitter.com/QhKLhNtRwX— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
Kick-off
Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu: In his own words
Can Andre Ayew power Ghana to #AFCON2019 title?— Goal Ghana (@goal_ghana) June 18, 2019
Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is backing the Black Stars forward...👍✅https://t.co/3O0Mn5N8e0 pic.twitter.com/7IPquKX8kq
Andre Ayew: Ghana's captain and star man
Will @AyewAndre be the man to fire Ghana to #AFCON2019 title?— Goal Ghana (@goal_ghana) June 25, 2019
His credentials speak a volume!#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/d4aov0dlbI
Did Appiah make a mistake?
Afcon 2019: Social media thrown into frenzy as Appiah snubs Kwadwo Asamoah in Ghana XI to face Benin https://t.co/5moNEmiBYd pic.twitter.com/sYwrAMpQJi— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 25, 2019
The Rise of Thomas Partey
👕 32 games played— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 15, 2019
⚽ 3 goals scored
🤼♂ 68% tackles won!
Ghana will look to @Thomaspartey22's La Liga form to lift them to #AFCON2019 glory - but how far can he take the Black Stars? https://t.co/GTmyqDyJpY pic.twitter.com/F9SbzWSmFA
Marcel Desailly: In his own words
World Cup winner of Ghanaian descent Marcel Desailly believes Ghana could be among the surprise teams at #AFCON2019https://t.co/9wKIKNElhe pic.twitter.com/q7wZwxXER2— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 23, 2019
Starting XI: Ghana v Benin
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #GHABEN #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/VZP2xvU9nf— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
The dressing rooms are ready
The dressing rooms are ready for #GHABEN...— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
The #BlackStars are ready to face #LesÉcureuils in their Group F opener 👊#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/TSLeFnXFeJ
Ghana v Benin
Follow Ghana against Benin LIVE on Goal right now!Our second game of the night sees Ghana take on Benin in Group F. Predict the final score on social media using #AFCON2019
A great start for Cameroon
Full-time stats: Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau
STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #CMRGNB pic.twitter.com/GVWhriAu4y— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
FULL-TIME
It's all over at Ismailia Stadium. Cameroon get their Afcon 2019 tournament underway in style. Goals from Yaya and Bahoken seal the all-important three points for Clarence Seerdorf's men.
FULL TIME | Cameroon - Guinea-Bissau 2-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #CMRGNB pic.twitter.com/YlNEb3x6AH— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
Social media reaction to Cameroon's display
Cameroon are too good, Guinea Bissau are unlucky.— 𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝘁𝗼𝗼? (@orscrz) June 25, 2019
Cameroon are playing an interesting game— Ibrahim (@abba_mashasha) June 25, 2019
WATCH: Bahoken's goal for Cameroon courtesy of SuperSport
#AllezLesLions have arrived 🔥⚽— SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 25, 2019
Quick-fire goals from Yaya Banana & Stephane Bahoken see Cameroon take a 2-0 lead against Guinea-Bissau with 15 minutes remaining.#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/3aolZzCdyO
Five minutes to go...
We are into the final five minutes of regulation time. Cameroon are firmly in control and on course for a massive win over Guinea-Bissau. It is worth noting that the Indomitable Lions are unbeaten in their last six international matches. The unbeaten run will surely stretch to seven tonight.
Guinea-Bissau make another change
SUBSTITUTION | Guinea-Bissau: J. MENDES comes in for F. MENDY #TotalAFCON2019 #CMRGNB pic.twitter.com/SMAklyzuaI— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
Final change for Cameroon
SUBSTITUTION | Cameroon: O. BOUMAL comes in for E. CHOUPO-MOTING #TotalAFCON2019 #CMRGNB pic.twitter.com/LmNOcythb0— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
Another change for Guinea-Bissau
SUBSTITUTION | Guinea-Bissau: J. INTIMA comes in for P. SILVA #TotalAFCON2019 #CMRGNB pic.twitter.com/n3dn4WY0fS— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
Guinea-Bissau hit the woodwork
Guinea-Bissau make a change
SUBSTITUTION | Guinea-Bissau: M. BALDE comes in for T. SILVA #TotalAFCON2019 #CMRGNB pic.twitter.com/LQ8xUzuvZV— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
GOOOOOOAAAALLLL!!!
As expected, Cameroon double their lead. Bahoken makes it 2-0 with a sublime side-footed attempt from inside the box after being given the space to beat Mendes.
GOOOOAAAL | S. BAHOKEN scores a goal for Cameroon. Cameroon - Guinea-Bissau 2-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #CMRGNB pic.twitter.com/pstDgysMYs— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
Double substitution for Cameroon
SUBSTITUTION | Cameroon: S. BAHOKEN comes in for A. DJOUM #TotalAFCON2019 #CMRGNB pic.twitter.com/UpbS4ertHT— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
SUBSTITUTION | Cameroon: C. NJIE comes in for TOKO #TotalAFCON2019 #CMRGNB pic.twitter.com/uNSa64arWs— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
GOOOOOOAAAALLLL!!!
Cameroon break the deadlock! Yaya outjumps everyone inside the Guinea-Bissau box and heads past Mendes. 1-0 to Cameroon.
GOOOOAAAL | B. YAYA scores a goal for Cameroon. Cameroon - Guinea-Bissau 1-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #CMRGNB pic.twitter.com/oKPS20D8yX— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
What are the fans saying on social media?
Hii bus ya Guinea Bissau si bus hata ni train— Finally Vansky (@Vanskie_) June 25, 2019
The Guinea Bissau goal keeper is something else— That BALD Guy (@mmawuli27) June 25, 2019
Guinea-Bissau wamekaa ngumu kama Gumo. #AFCON2019— Michael Murumba (@mmurumba) June 25, 2019
Goals scored in previous meetings
Clarence Seedorf up on his feet
ACROSS THE FACE OF GOAL!!
Head-to-head
Second-half kicks off
SECOND HALF | The second half of Cameroon - Guinea-Bissau is underway! #TotalAFCON2019 #CMRGNB pic.twitter.com/ELIp1tmBbq— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
Fans are enjoying at Ismaili Stadum despite lack of goals
It's always beautiful when fans are that colorful 🙌#CMRGNB #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/cgKbzwfoEN— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
First-half stats: Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau
STATS | Check out the first-half stats! #TotalAFCON2019 #CMRGNB pic.twitter.com/DqRdzNzH2J— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
HALF-TIME
HALF-TIME | Cameroon - Guinea-Bissau 0-0 #TotalAFCON2019 #CMRGNB pic.twitter.com/mNUNoAX75a— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
Cameroon strong favourites?
Just to note, Cameroon 🇨🇲 have so far won all their previous encounters vs Guinea-Bissau 🇬🇼 #CofekAFCON— PURITY BISIERI🤗 (@Purity_Bisieri) June 25, 2019
What are Cameroon fans up to?
Cameroon fans, though 💚❤💛#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/q8Jp0ngGGM— Goal (@goal) June 25, 2019
BASSOGOG SQUANDERS A GLORIOUS CHANCE
ANGUISSA SHOOTS!!
CHANCE FOR CAMEROON!!
Toni Silva: The Guinea-Bissau man who played in South Africa
Both Pitso and Toni Silva are in Egypt, wouldn’t it be nice if they met and discussed that infamous letter @Zuks_Franco @Schooler1__— 🇳🇦جوان KingDGE👑05_11 (@dongeo80sbaby) June 25, 2019
Where is Mr open letter (Toni Silva) #CMRGNB— Asanda (@sibusisomo) June 25, 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns LEGEND madoda, Toni Silva. #AFCON2019 #CMRGNB #CMR #GNB— Ngxabi Unchained (@Siya_Ngubo) June 25, 2019
OFFSIDE
CHANCE!!
Cameroon attacker Bassogog does well to beat the offside trap and face Mendes, but he skies his left-footed effort from inside the small box. A great chance for Cameroon to break the deadlock.
Kick-off
We are underway...
KICK OFF | The match Cameroon - Guinea-Bissau has started. Tune in now! #TotalAFCON2019 #CMRGNB pic.twitter.com/gjkEmJLyvX— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
Starting XI: Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau
LINE UP | The starting XI for the upcoming match #CMRGNB #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/icdLT0ObeT— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
Players arrival
These are the shirts the reigning champions will begin their title defense with! #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/xNQMEdOzlw— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
The numbers behind the Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau match
The numbers behind Afcon 2019's Group F's opening encounter between Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau.
Video: Afcon 2019 - Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau https://t.co/lsnDYpLM8Q pic.twitter.com/cwcNETwvoC— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 24, 2019
TEAM NEWS
The Indomitable Lions were recently dealt a major blow after Tagueu had to withdraw from the squad due to injury.
Read our story here:
Afcon 2019: Cameroon reduced to 22 players as Tagueu is forced out of title defence https://t.co/oMoNuL7YAs pic.twitter.com/SLjm9LPVsb— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 24, 2019
Know your captains: Who is Guinea-Bissau's skipper?
Know your captains: Who Cameroon's skipper?
Afcon: PSG's Choupo-Moting takes over Cameroon captaincy for Africa Cup of Nations campaign https://t.co/opFXh2f0EX pic.twitter.com/Bv1mighVs8— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 20, 2019
Can Cameroon defending their Afcon title?
Can Cameroon defend the title? 🤔— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 13, 2019
The last team that won Afcon back-to-back was Egypt!🍾 pic.twitter.com/8knMZqdAAz
WATCH: Team v Team - the numbers
Defending champions, Cameroon 🇨🇲 take on Guinea-Bissau🇬🇼in their #AFCON2019 opener.— Goal South Africa (@GoalcomSA) June 25, 2019
Here's a closer look at Group F. #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/ogWXkVLZTp
The stage is set
🇨🇲🇬🇼— CAF (@CAF_Online) June 25, 2019
Everything is ready for the game!#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/Nw3athexTu