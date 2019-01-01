Live Blog

Afcon 2019 Live Blog: Algeria and Senegal in titanic clash, Madagascar beat Burundi

Madagascar are in pole position to qualify for the Last 16 after beating Burundi, but our focus is now on Senegal and Algeria. It's LIVE on Goal!

Updated
Who will avoid Egypt in the Last 16?

2019-06-27T17:12:11Z

SENEGAL WITH A CHANCE!

2019-06-27T17:05:07Z

Sadio Mane comes close to getting his first goal of the tournament after some confusion between Algerian defenders inside the box, but Mbolhi comes to the rescue as he makes a great save. 

Kick-off

2019-06-27T17:00:08Z

We are underway at the 30 June Stadium... 

Senegal v Algeria

2019-06-27T16:43:19Z

Our second Afcon match of the day involves Senegal and Algeria. Follow the match live on Goal!

2019-06-27T16:30:26Z

FULL-TIME

2019-06-27T16:20:59Z

Madagascar register their first win of this year's Afcon tournament at the expense of the Swallows of Burundi. The Malagasy side is almost certain to go through to the knockout stages. It ends Madagascar 1-0 Burundi in Alexandria. 

JONATHAN DENIES THE GOALSCORER!!

2019-06-27T16:15:47Z

Ilaimaharitra gets another chance to score from a free-kick situation and he does well to get over the wall, but Jonathan is well-positioned to punch the ball away from the danger. It was on target and it could have been 2-0 to Madagascar. 

ANOTHER CHANCE FOR MADAGASCAR!!

2019-06-27T16:11:46Z

Madagascar threaten to double their lead after some sloppy defending by Burundi. A rebound falls for Fontaine, who blasts his effort well over the crossbar from inside the box. 

Madagascar stand a chance

2019-06-27T16:10:13Z

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!!!

2019-06-27T16:03:16Z

WHAT A STRIKE! WHAT A GOAL! Madagascar take the lead. Ilaimaharitra beats Jonathan with a curling free-kick from the edge of the box. 1-0 to Madagascar! 

 

The momentum is indeed with Burundi

2019-06-27T15:59:44Z

Burundi deserve to win this game

— Uncle wa Kalorry (@TheLorriega) June 27, 2019

GREAT SAVE BY ADRIEN

2019-06-27T15:55:30Z

Pascal comes close to breaking the deadlock as his out-of-the-box free-kick rounds the wall and toward goal. However, Adrien superbly parries the ball out for a corner. A great save coupled with great positioning by the Malagasy keeper. 

FISTON WITH A CHANCE!!!

2019-06-27T15:53:43Z

A cross is floated into the Madagascar box, and Fiston does well to connect with it, but he cannot force a save out of Adrien as his header goes wide. 

Burundi in control now

2019-06-27T15:51:18Z

Burundi are keeping Madagascar on their toes now. They have been on top since the substitution of Andrea. The Malagasy have not been going forward as much as they did in the first half. 

Fans are also questioning Andrea's substitution...

2019-06-27T15:42:41Z

Andrea out, Voavy in

2019-06-27T15:38:29Z

Madagascar attacker Andrea is replaced and he's not happy with the technical team's decision. Andrea was surely Madagascar's best player in this game. What's the game plan now? 

 

This is how the first half ended

2019-06-27T15:31:47Z

HALF-TIME

2019-06-27T15:15:56Z

We have come to the end of the first-half. It's Madagascar 0-0 Burundi. The Malagasy had the best chances in the opening half, but they couldn't turn them into goals.  

ANDRIATSIMA WITH A CHANCE!!

2019-06-27T15:14:50Z

Andriatsima finds himself in a great goalscoring position but Ngando is too strong for him and the ball goes out for a corner. 

Who will score the first goal?

2019-06-27T15:09:31Z

One fan believes Saido Berahino will score the first goal of this encounter. Let's wait and see...

Madagascar have fans on social media

2019-06-27T15:06:19Z

PENALTY? NO PENALTY

2019-06-27T14:59:32Z

Madagascar captain Andriatsima goes down inside the Burundi box after doing well to round his marker, but he is brought down and looking for a penalty. However, the referee is not interested.  

CHANCE FOR ANDREA!!

2019-06-27T14:55:50Z

Madagascar play the ball behind the Burundi defence, and Andrea storms into the penalty area. However, he is easily pushed away from the ball just when he is about to take a shot. Burundi goalkeeper Jonathan collects with ease. 

DOUBLE SAVE BY JONATHAN!

2019-06-27T14:48:54Z

The Burundi goalkeeper does well to produce to brilliant saves and keep his side in the game. First, it was a cross which he parried back to play before stood tall to block Andrea's powerful shot from the edge of the box. 

15 minutes gone

2019-06-27T14:45:55Z

Madagascar are the only side to have tested the opposition goalkeeper. However, they haven't been able to find the back of the net. It remains goalless in Alexandria.  

No real action...

2019-06-27T14:41:43Z

Both teams continue to exchange blows, but nothing in terms of clear goalscoring chances. 

Hello Africa!

2019-06-27T14:02:21Z

Hi everyone, welcome to our live coverage of the Afcon 2019 between Madagascar and Burundi. I am Ernest Makhaya, and I will be your host throughout the day.  