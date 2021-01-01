Live Blog

Bengaluru FC vs Nepal Army Club: Follow the AFC Cup action LIVE!

Bengaluru will begin their AFC Cup 2021 qualifying campaign on Wednesday...

Updated
Comments (0)
Cleiton Silva Sunil Chhetri Bengaluru ISL 7
ISL

29' - BFC 0, TAFC 0

2021-04-14T14:27:29Z

Nearing down on the half hour mark, Bengaluru had a good chance a few minutes ago after a quickly taken free-kick saw Udanta free with the ball on the right side but the cross to find Chhetri and Cleiton was not as good

Goalless in the opening 15 minutes

2021-04-14T14:17:24Z

Nothing quite promising going ahead for both teams. Chhetri and Ashique had a rough buildup towards the Nepal Army goal early on and the visitors had a feeble shot at goal that was dealt with by Gurpreet other than a bicycle kick from a corner that was off target

Game underway

2021-04-14T14:05:52Z

The match is underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim

Tribhuvan Army FC XI

2021-04-14T14:04:49Z

There are no foreigners in the Nepali side as it's an army team

TAFC XI: Biwash, Bikash, Deepak, Bimap, Suman, Sesehang, Santosh, Tamang, Bibek, Gautam, Nawayug. Subs: Anish, Amrit, Jitendra, Sudil, Ashish, Rajeev, Basnet, Padam. 

The Blues are back in Asia!

2021-04-14T14:00:18Z

Bengaluru begin their qualification campaign

The 2021 AFC Cup qualification gets underway for Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru who take on Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC at the GMC Stadium in Goa. 

Bengaluru are in the preliminary round two of the 2021 AFC Cup by finishing third in the league stage of the 2019-20 ISL. 