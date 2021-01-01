Bengaluru FC vs Nepal Army Club: Follow the AFC Cup action LIVE!

29' - BFC 0, TAFC 0
2021-04-14T14:27:29Z
Nearing down on the half hour mark, Bengaluru had a good chance a few minutes ago after a quickly taken free-kick saw Udanta free with the ball on the right side but the cross to find Chhetri and Cleiton was not as good
Goalless in the opening 15 minutes
2021-04-14T14:17:24Z
Nothing quite promising going ahead for both teams. Chhetri and Ashique had a rough buildup towards the Nepal Army goal early on and the visitors had a feeble shot at goal that was dealt with by Gurpreet other than a bicycle kick from a corner that was off target
Game underway
2021-04-14T14:05:52Z
The match is underway at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim
Tribhuvan Army FC XI
2021-04-14T14:04:49Z
There are no foreigners in the Nepali side as it's an army teamTAFC XI: Biwash, Bikash, Deepak, Bimap, Suman, Sesehang, Santosh, Tamang, Bibek, Gautam, Nawayug. Subs: Anish, Amrit, Jitendra, Sudil, Ashish, Rajeev, Basnet, Padam.
TEAM NEWS
2021-04-14T14:02:41Z
Chhetri is back for Bengaluru
Here's how Bengaluru FC are lining up against Nepal Army Club
Musavu-King makes his debut
The Blues are back in Asia!
2021-04-14T14:00:18Z
Bengaluru begin their qualification campaign
The 2021 AFC Cup qualification gets underway for Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru who take on Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC at the GMC Stadium in Goa.
Bengaluru are in the preliminary round two of the 2021 AFC Cup by finishing third in the league stage of the 2019-20 ISL.