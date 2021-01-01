Live Blog

AFC Cup 2021: Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings - Follow LIVE action in real time

India's Bengaluru FC take on Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings in their second match of the AFC Cup 2021 in Maldives...

Bengaluru FC

33' Gurpreet with a big block

2021-08-21T11:33:44Z

Fernandes going for goal from a few yards outside the box. The ball was moving but the Bengaluru custodian does well in the end to thwart it to safety.

Half-hour mark, still 0-0

2021-08-21T11:30:49Z

A wonderful piece of defending by Roshan as he had to stop Robinho in his tracks after being found by a long ball by Fernandes. 

The Blues struggling to find a good string of passes from defense to attack. It's that fluidity in trasistion that's lacking for Pezzaiuoli’s men and it was a counter by the Kings - the last move.

25' Blues hit the target

2021-08-21T11:25:14Z

Musavu-King manages a glancing header at goal from a Jayesh Rane corner. Rane did well to win the setpiece in the first place. However, Bashundhara Kings keeper Anisur Rahman was well behind the attempt at goal.

Lucky escape for Bengaluru this time

2021-08-21T11:21:44Z

There was only one way of stopping Robinho as Musavu-King was forced to bring down the Kings' forward at the edge of the box after the latter was quickly skipping past blue shirts. But the resultant free-kick comes off the wall.

The Blues are focused

2021-08-21T11:19:14Z

Alan Costa has been busy in the earlier preceedings of the game. And now Yrondu Musavu-King has made two crucial interceptions. Suresh was also alert against the low and hard free-kick by Fernadnes after Farooq was guilty of bringing down Barman a couple of minutes ago.

Chhetri yet to be found in action

2021-08-21T11:15:32Z

The Blues' skipper has been successfully kept out of the thick of action by the Mariners in their last outing. Here, too, he's heavily marked. Farooq's attempted lob to Chhetri is blocked out well. The Kings meanwhile are comfortable holding fort as they have some good movements in the midfield with Fernandes always looking up for an intended target.

Kings forced to defend

2021-08-21T11:11:17Z

Bengaluru are faring far better going ahead in this matchup. Farooq and Bidya combining well but the Jayesh Rane's shot blocked by Topu Barman. It won't be easy to contain the Bangladeshi side for long, though. Fortunate enough for the last attack being stopped by the off-side flag as it was a nice diagonal ball by Jonathan Fernandes in the Bengaluru box.

Bengaluru need to better up in attack

2021-08-21T11:05:00Z

They had a torrid time against ATK Mohun Bagan

The Blues have started on the back foot so far having to defend a few advances at their goal. A mispass by a Kings' player was at hand but not much that Bidyashagar could do to find Cleiton in the middle as the cross didn't have the right direction.

Bengaluru's attack was left wanting in the ATK Mohun Bagan defeat. Sunil Chhetri was virtually absent on the evening before being replaced by Leon Augustine. Udanta Singh, too, looked off colour. It will be crucial for the Chhetri-Cleiton Silva partnership in attack to click in the penultimate game in the group stage.

KICK-OFF

2021-08-21T11:01:57Z

Bengaluru in their more familiar blue kit

Marco Pezzaiuoli’s men need a win against the formidable Bangladesh Premier League champions who have scored as many as 67 goals in all competitions this season, with names such as Raul Becerra, Jonathan Fernandes, Khaled Shafiei and Robinho (on loan from Fluminense) to look out for.

A known name in the opposition's dugout

2021-08-21T10:58:37Z

The name is Oscar Bruzon

Oscar Bruzon, the former head coach of Sporting Clube de Goa and later assistant at Mumbai City in the ISL, is the head coach at Bashundhara Kings and he has made no changes from the 2-0 win over Maziya on Wednesday.

Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings

2021-08-21T09:21:14Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's Live blog of today's AFC Cup 2021 group stage clash between Bengaluru FC and Bashundhara Kings.