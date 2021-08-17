Live: Africa Cup of Nations draw - Goal’s Watchalong

Join Goal’s Afcon Draw Watchalong as we give our breaking reactions to the Nations Cup draw

What better way to enjoy the Africa Cup of Nations draw live from Yaounde than with the Goal Africa Watchalong, as the team give their feedback in real time as the six groups are revealed.

We’re going live on the Goal Africa Facebook page during the Afcon draw event in Cameroon, as the continent’s top sides learn their fate for next season’s biennial showpiece.

Fans from across the continent will be waiting to hear their team’s fate with bated breath, and you can be sure that Tuesday’s draw will throw up some blockbuster group-stage matches at the 2022 tournament.

Last time around—at the 2019 event in Egypt—supporters were treated to some tantalising First Round matches, with eventual finalists Algeria and Senegal colliding in a memorable group stage encounter.

Ghana and Cameroon were also pitted together last time around, in a repeat of the 2017 semi-final, while Group D in 2019 was a thriller, with Morocco, South Africa and Ivory Coast all thrown together in the first round.

Morocco and Ivory Coast could also meet this time around, with the Atlas Lions being named among the Pot One seeds, and the Elephants dropping into Pot Two after falling short of their own high standards in recent years.

None of the teams in Pot One will be keen to be drawn against the West African heavyweights, who can call upon the likes of Franck Kessie, Wilfried Zaha, Amad Diallo, Serge Aurier, Sebastien Haller and Eric Bailly in a truly star-studded line-up.

The other teams in Pot Two who teams will be particularly desperate to avoid are Egypt—surely keen to bounce back after a disappointing return last time around—and Ghana, who will be desperate to prove a point as they look to rebuild under Charles Akonnor.

Chances are that the eventual winners will come from Pot One, with all six of the teams in this group former winners and once again gunning for the gold.

While Senegal, Nigeria and reigning champions Algeria are among the favourites for the title, Morocco, Tunisia and hosts Cameroon look to be the softer touches in Pot One, even if the last of these three will have home advantage.

Join the Goal team on our Africa Cup of Nations draw Watchalong as we give our reactions to one of African football’s biggest nights of the year.