‘Little Tammy is walking on water!’ – Giroud situation ‘not ideal’ but Chelsea striker is up for the fight

The World Cup-winning frontman faces fierce competition for places at Stamford Bridge, sparking renewed exit talk, but he has no complaints about that

Olivier Giroud admits his situation at is “not ideal”, with the World Cup winner conceding that “little Tammy is walking on water” as he battles with Abraham for a starting berth.

The international frontman is accustomed to having fight for recognition.

He faced fierce competition for places at , which ultimately led to him heading for the exits, and finds himself in a similar situation at Stamford Bridge.

Giroud has struggled to nail down a regular role throughout his time with the Blues, but has committed to a contract extension in west London.

Having signed up for another season, the 33-year-old faces the challenge of trying to oust the in-form Abraham from Frank Lampard’s plans.

A 22-year-old academy graduate has starred in 2019-20, recording eight goals, and Giroud admits that he has another fight on his hands.

He told L’Equipe, with just five appearances taken in this term: “I’m fine, I’ve had hard times. Now it’s not the ideal situation.

“At this moment, little Tammy is walking on water. Listen, it’s hard to drop a striker when he’s successful. I am patient. I work in training. You have to keep a good state of mind. We have a lot of games to play.

“Last week, I missed all three games because of a dirty virus that tied me to the bed. Now I feel much better. The coach preferred to start Tammy [against ]. It’s good for the team. It makes us want to continue working and shaking up the competition.”

Giroud has made the latest France squad despite his lack of game time and has been assured by Lampard that he still has an important part to play at Chelsea.

The Blues boss said after seeing his leading man find the target again in a 2-1 victory over Lille: “I understand but in this moment we have Tammy Abraham who scored tonight and has scored a lot of goals in the Premier League.

“I need all the options for the season and Oli is a fantastic professional and I think he understands.

“Everybody wants to play, I like that, that’s how it has to be.

“He will have chances, we need Oli, we will need him a lot through the season. And he’s very, very good in the dressing room behind the scenes, and that’s great for me.”