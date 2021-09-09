Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who has bailed his national team out on most occasions?

Messi and Ronaldo are the most-capped and the highest goalscorers of their respective national teams...

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been the standout performers for Argentina and Portugal respectively in the last decade and are still going strong for their respective countries.

Both the players have guided their nations to continental glory. While Ronaldo helped Portugal clinch their first-ever major international trophy, the Euro Cup in 2016, Messi clinched his first-ever international trophy with Argentina in the summer of 2021 when they won the Copa America beating arch-rivals Brazil 1-0 in the final.

Messi and Ronaldo have achieved multiple records in the international arena. Both the team players are the top goalscorer and the most-capped player for their respective countries. Ronaldo recently became the all-time top goalscorer in international football with 111 goals in 180 matches. Messi, on the other hand, has 76 goals in 152 appearances for La Albiceleste.

Being superstars on their own right, it is expected of the two players to deliver when their teams are in crisis situations. Both the players have bailed their teams out on multiple occasions in the past and continue to do so.

Here, we take a look at the instances when Messi and Ronaldo have bailed Argentina and Portugal out of a crisis situation. Only the matches where the two stars helped their teams to a draw or a win from an adverse position is considered.

How many times has Lionel Messi bailed Argentina out?

Out of the 152 matches he has played for La Albiceleste, Messi has managed to bail out his team on 17 occasions which is 11.18 per cent of the total matches he has played.

No. Cap No. Opponent Venue Scoreline after Messi scored Final result Date Competition 1 14 Algeria Barcelona 2-2, 4-2 4-3 5/6/2007 International Friendly 2 54 Brazil Doha 1-0 1-0 17/11/2010 International Friendly 3 55 Portugal Geneva 2-1 2-1 9/2/2011 International Friendly 4 67 Colombia Barranquilla 1-1 2-1 15/11/2011 2014 World Cup Qualifiers 5 68 Switzerland Bern 1-0, 2-1, 3-1 3-1 29/2/2012 International Friendly 6 70 Brazil East Rutherford 1-1, 2-1, 4-3 4-3 9/6/2012 International Friendly 7 88 Iran Bel Horizonte 1-0 1-0 21/6/2014 2014 World Cup 8 89 Nigeria Porto Alegre 1-0, 2-1 3-2 25/6/2014 2014 World Cup 9 96 Croatia London 2-1 2-1 12/11/2014 International Friendly 10 105 Mexico Arlington 2-2 2-2 8/9/2015 International Friendly 11 114 Uruguay Mendoza 1-0 1-0 1/9/2016 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 12 117 Chile Buenos Aires 1-0 1-0 23/3/2017 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 13 121 Ecuador Quito 1-1, 2-1, 3-1 3-1 10/10/2017 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 14 132 Paraguay Bel Horizonte 1-1 1-1 19/6/2019 2019 Copa America 15 137 Brazil Riyadh 1-0 1-0 15/11/2019 Superclasico de Las Americas 16 138 Uruguay Tel Aviv 2-2 2-2 18/11/2019 International Friendly 17 139 Ecuador Buenos Aires 1-0 1-0 8/10/2020 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

How many times has Cristiano Ronaldo bailed Portugal out?

Out of the 180 matches Ronaldo has played for Seleccao, the superstar has managed to bail out his team on 24 occasions which is 13.33 per cent of the total matches he played.