Lindelof 'excited' by Ten Hag's wave of changes at Man Utd

The new manager has wasted no time in making his presence felt at Old Trafford

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof revealed that Erik ten Hag has introduced sweeping changes since moving to the club from Ajax, affirming that he is excited to work under the Dutch manager.

Ten Hag was recruited this summer to take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who steered the Reds to a disappointing sixth-placed finish in the last Premier League campaign.

While recently much of the talk around the club has revolved around Cristiano Ronaldo and whether he stays put or not, the new manager is keen to make his presence felt immediately.

What did Lindelof say?

"The training sessions have really stepped up," the centre-back explained to ESPN.

"On day one he was explaining what he wants us to do.

"He's very good at paying attention to the details and that's the biggest change.

"He has changed a lot. He has his style of play and he wants to implement those things. We've been talking a lot and practicing a lot of different things. It's been very, very good so far.

"I wouldn't say there's a list of rules but he demands a lot from us, on the pitch but also off the pitch. We are all professionals so it's not a problem."

Can United compete for title?

The Red Devils finished no fewer than 35 points behind Premier League champions City in 2020-21, and even with Ten Hag's positive impact it is difficult to see them competing alongside their rivals and runners-up Liverpool, who have both spent heavily in the transfer market this summer.

"I'm not really focused on other teams and what they're doing in the transfer market," Lindelof added.

"I don't read things. I just try to focus on myself and my team, that's the most important thing.

"[Liverpool and Man City] have been performing well but I have great belief in the players that we have and I think we can perform at a very, very high level. If we do things right and we work hard we can compete.

"We represent this amazing club and we want to compete for trophies. The aim for every footballer is to win so it's always what we're looking to do."

