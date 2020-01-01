Lewandowski is the best No.9 in the world and Kimmich will be a legend, claims Bayern team-mate Javi Martinez

The Spain international hopes the Polish striker can keep banging the goals in for the German giants as they close in on another Bundesliga crown

Robert Lewandowski is the number one striker in the world and is in the best form of his career, team-mate Javi Martinez says.

With 43 goals from 37 appearances in all competitions, Lewandowski has already matched his best tally in a single season in professional football.

While Bayern are closing in on an eighth consecutive title, the 31-year-old is on course to be crowned the division's top scorer for the fourth time in his career, though star Timo Werner is just four goals behind with five games left to play.

Martinez has been impressed by the international's exploits this term, saying he is the best in the game when it comes to finding the net.

"He's having the best year of his career. Everything goes in. He's an animal - the best No.9 in the world. Hopefully he continues like this until August," Martinez told Marca .

"Afraid [that he'd leave to join ]? No, because great players have left Bayern and they've always replaced them well. It's clear that he would've been a big loss, but it didn't happen."

Bayern right-back and defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich made headlines last month when he netted the decisive goal against rivals , extending his side's lead at the top of the table to seven points. Martinez believes the 25-year-old international is destined to write his name in the club's history books.

"He's a born leader. He knows how to lead. He's going to be a legend, if he's not already," the international added.

Bayern were fourth in the table when coach Niko Kovac was sacked in November and replaced by interim boss Hansi Flick.

They have won 22 of the 25 matches they have played under the 55-year-old, who signed a deal to stay on as head coach until 2023, and Martinez believes the former Germany assistant and Bayern are a perfect match.

"He's worked alongside Joachim Low for so long and learned a lot. Now, we're playing similarly to the German national team," he said. "His character is ideal for a club like Bayern. He reminds me a lot of Vicente del Bosque in the way he is: a person that wants a player, for he was one himself, to understand the importance of being a team, that is necessary at all times."