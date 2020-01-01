Lewandowski is the best centre-forward in the world, claims Bayern chairman Rummenigge

The Polish hotshot was lauded after finishing as the German top-flight's premier striker once again

The 2019-20 top scorer Robert Lewandowski is "the best centre-forward in the world", according to chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Lewandowski scored a second-half penalty as Bayern, already confirmed as champions for an eighth successive season, thrashed 4-0 to finish their league campaign on a high.

That took Lewandowski's tally for the season to 34 - six more than 's Timo Werner - a figure that represented the Polish striker's best ever return in 's top flight.

It is the fifth time former man Lewandowski has finished as the Bundesliga's top scorer and he now has Gerd Muller in his sights, with the Bayern legend having finished as the leading marksman on seven occasions.

Indeed Muller is the only man to have scored more than 34 Bundesliga goals in a season, a feat he achieved on three separate occasions.

"To score 34 goals in one Bundesliga season is an incredible achievement," Rummenigge told Bayern's official website.

"Only 'Der Bomber', Gerd Muller, has ever scored more goals in one campaign.

"I'd like to congratulate and thank Robert Lewandowski. He is the best centre-forward in the world."

Lewandowski's haul came across 31 games and he suggested a full 34-game campaign meant have resulted in an ever better return.

"Unfortunately I missed three matches this campaign," the 31-year-old added.

"I am very pleased with the 34 goals, but of course thanks must go to the team."

Lewandowski has the third-most goals in Bundesliga history having registered 236 times.

Only two men - Muller and great Klaus Fischer - have found the net more often in the history of Germany's top flight.

Bayern's thumping of Wolfsburg started comfortably as Kingsley Coman got the celebrations started in the fourth minute, latching onto a brilliant through-ball from Thomas Muller and guiding a fine finish across opposition goalkeeper Koen Casteels and into the bottom-left corner.

Lewandowski was denied by Casteels shortly after but there was nothing the Wolfsburg stopper could do to stop Mickael Cuisance's left-footed, 20-yard curler from finding the top-left corner.

After being stopped by Casteels again, Lewandowski finally hit the target in the 72nd minute. The international scored his 34th league goal of the season after Josuha Guilavogui felled the impressive Cuisance.

Bayern made the most of their numerical advantage by scoring a fourth seven minutes later, Muller drilling home at the back post and the celebrations stepped up a gear after the final whistle.