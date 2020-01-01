Lewandowski open to ending career at Bayern Munich as he sees ‘years’ left at the top

The prolific Polish striker insists his current contract, which runs until 2023, will not be his last as he still has plenty of goals left in him

Robert Lewandowski claims to have “so many years” left in him, with the prolific Pole open to the idea of seeing out his playing days at as his current contract will not be his last.

At 32 years of age, one of the most consistent goalscorers of the modern era has just enjoyed the best campaign of his career to date.

Across an elongated 2019-20 season, Lewandowski found the target on 55 occasions through 47 appearances.

Those efforts helped Bayern to a , DFB-Pokal and treble, while seeing him emerge as a leading contender for the FIFA Best award – with plans to hand out the Ballon d’Or having been shelved for 2020.

Lewandowski could be forgiven for starting to slow down at this stage, having been at the very top of his game for over a decade, but he insists that there is still plenty more to come from him.

The Bayern frontman told Kicker after being named ’s Footballer of the Year for the first time: “I don't feel like I'm 32.

“I feel better than I did at 26, not just physically, but also in terms of my footballing and technical ability. I've been working very hard over the past few years to reach my optimum level.

“I'm very happy that I have managed to do this, and can play football at the highest level for even longer.”

Lewandowski is tied to terms at Bayern through to the summer of 2023, but he is already planning on penning another deal beyond that date.

He added: “My current contract is not my last.

“I want to play even longer. I want to achieve even more. My team-mates in Munich feel the same way.

“Ending my career at FC Bayern is an option, of course. But I still have so many years left in me, I'm not thinking about the end of my career. I'm doing everything I can to stay at this level for a few more years at least.”

Lewandowski has been on Bayern’s books since joining them as a free agent from in 2014, with a remarkable tally of 246 goals recorded for the Allianz Arena giants through 289 appearances.