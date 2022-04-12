Lewandowski will 'definitely' be at Bayern Munich next year, Kahn claims amid Barcelona transfer rumours

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has quashed reports that Robert Lewandowski is set to leave the club this summer for Barcelona.

Kahn said Lewandowski will "definitely" be with the Bavarian organisation in 2022-23 and added that it would be crazy to think otherwise.

Lewandowski is enjoying another standout season at Bayern Munich, surpassing 30 league goals for the third straight campaign.

What has been said?

"We definitely have Robert with us for another season," Kahn told Amazon Prime.

"We know what we have in him and we're relaxed about it. Apparently there's a competition out there: 'Who will tell the biggest nonsense story about Robert Lewandowski?'

"Talks will continue. We're not crazy and are [not] discussing the transfer of a player who scores between 30 and 40 goals with us every season."

Lewandowski transfer latest

GOAL and SPOX understand that initial talks between Lewandowski and Bayern over a new contract are due to take place in the coming weeks.

The 33-year-old, who joined Bayern from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, is out of contract in 2023 and the club hope to persuade him to sign an extension.

Even if they are interested in signing him, Barcelona would only be able to open talks with the permission of Bayern – something the German giants are unlikely to grant at this stage.

How has the striker performed?

After being controversially snubbed for the 2021 Ballon d'Or, Lewandowski has showed little signs of slowing down.

He's scored 47 goals in all competitions and delivered four assists as Bayern Munich have taken a commanding lead in the Bundesliga title race.

On Tuesday, he's facing Villarreal in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final as his side try to overturn a 1-0 aggregate deficit.

