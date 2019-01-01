‘Lewandowski 10 times better than I ever was’ – Modest Klose salutes Bayern Munich goal machine

The Poland-born striker, who was a prolific presence for Germany and several club sides, has paid homage to a current star with a remarkable record

Miroslav Klose is a record-breaking goalscorer in his own right, but he considers prolific striker Robert Lewandowski to be “10 times better than I ever was”.

Klose was born in but represented at international level, netting 71 goals in 137 appearances while becoming the leading marksman in World Cup finals history.

He also managed 121 efforts across spells with Kaiserslautern, and Bayern.

That haul has been eclipsed by Lewandowski, with the Polish frontman up to 213 in 297 games to sit fourth on the all-time list.

The 31-year-old is considered to be among the very best in the business, with Klose telling Sport Bild: “Robert Lewandowski plays a bit like I did, but he's 10 times better than I ever was.

“He's the complete striker, uses both feet, is strong in the air and has a great shot on him.”

Klose left Bayern for in 2011, three years before Lewandowski arrived at the Allianz Arena.

He did, however, turn out alongside some iconic figures during his time in Bavaria.

Among those is Thomas Muller, with the World Cup winner handed his debut by Louis van Gaal during the 2009-10 campaign.

Klose enjoyed many productive outings alongside the talented forward, while going on to conquer the world with him in 2014.

“Thomas Muller is the guy I enjoyed playing with the most,” Klose added.

“We had a fantastic understanding. We only had to look at other, and we knew what we were going to do. It really was a great partnership!”

Questions are currently being asked of Muller’s future at Bayern, with the 30-year-old having slipped down the pecking order under Niko Kovac.

He has been a one-club man to this point, taking in 495 competitive appearances and recording 186 goals.

Talk of interest from the likes of and refuses to go away, though, and it could be that Muller – like the recently retired Bastian Schweinsteiger before him – decides to take on a new challenge away from his homeland before hanging up his boots.