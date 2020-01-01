Leverkusen 'haven't given up hope' of keeping Havertz - Voller

As the German prodigy continues to attract interest, his current club are still hoping to hold onto their star.

Rudi Voller said were still hopeful of keeping Kai Havertz despite the speculation around the star attacker's future.

Havertz is linked with numerous European giants, with Chelsea the latest reportedly ready to launch a bid for the international.

The 20-year-old missed Leverkusen's 3-0 win over Saarbrucken due to injury on Tuesday as they reached the DFB-Pokal final.

While talk continues to surround Havertz, Leverkusen sporting director Voller said the side were hoping to hold onto their star.

"We haven't given up hope that he'll stay with us," he told ARD.

"We try to give him every possibility that he can call up his qualities. He made that outstanding in the second half of the season."

have also been linked with a move for Havertz, and German legend Lothar Matthaus claims the club can afford a move for the Leverkusen star and their other reported target Leroy Sane despite the financial constrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthaus told Sky Deutschland : Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz may make this team better. But you only know that when they are there. Of course there is no doubt that both are outstanding and that Bayern Munich would certainly not get weaker, on the contrary.

"Bayern could economically handle both transfers and buy Sane and Havertz at the same time.

"Before a big change, though, every top player asks himself the question: Where can I be almost sure to play if I perform? The Leverkusen player [Havertz], who is sure to be hunted by the vast majority of clubs, should in my eyes have the character and quality to assert himself at Real, , ​​ or the top English clubs.

"Havertz has made a very good impression on me and that, paired with insane talent, means he has what it takes to show his class abroad. But of course Bayern will also be a factor.

"It could also be an option to agree on the season after next, with Bayern allowing him to stay in Leverkusen for another year – especially if they qualify for the ."

Without Havertz, Leverkusen cruised past Saarbrucken thanks to goals from Moussa Diaby, Lucas Alario and Karim Bellarabi.

Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz was pleased with his side's performance, with Bayern Munich or awaiting them in the final.

"Satisfied because we went into the game very serious, 2-0 after 30 minutes, that's game over," he said.

"And we finished it off very well. Maybe we could've scored one or two more goals because we had the chances.

"But all in all, satisfied and happy because we're through to the final."