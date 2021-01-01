African All Stars

Leo Messo: Arsenal sign 10-year-old Kenyan wonderkid - reports

The youngster becomes the latest African to join the North London club as he aims to continue his development

Arsenal academy have signed Kenyan wonderkid Leo Messo on a scholarship on Wednesday, according to Football London.

Messo was pictured alongside the Gunners academy manager, Per Mertesacker and they posed together with a no. 9 shirt that has his name.

The 10-year-old was previously developing his skills at West Ham United before he made his latest switch to North London.

After touring the academy facilities on Wednesday, Messo will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of Nigeria duo Chuba Akpom and Alex Iwobi, Ghanaian descent Eddie Nketiah who graduated from the revered Hale End.

His capture by the Gunners has got fans talking, most especially Kenyan fans on social media who can’t wait to see their compatriot grow and play at the Emirates Stadium.

