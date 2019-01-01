Leicester vs Fulham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Whites' second game in the post-Claudio Ranieri era comes against the Italian's former club at the King Power Stadium

Two managers chasing their first wins with their new clubs face off as Brendan Rodgers and Scott Parker take charge of Leicester and for only the second time.

Fulham seem all but relegated whilst Leicester still have an outside chance of making seventh place and qualifying for the .

Game Leicester vs Fulham Date Saturday, March 9 Time 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed on NBC Sports Gold

US TV channel Online stream N/A NBC Sports Gold

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast due to the 3:00pm blackout law

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team

Position Leicester squad Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic Defenders Simpson, Pereira, Morgan, Soyuncu, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Fuchs Midfielders Mendy, Ndidi, Choudhury, Maddison, Barnes, Gray, Ghezzal, James, Tielemans Forwards Vardy, Okazaki, Iheanacho

Marc Albrighton remains an absentee for Leicester in this match as Brendan Rodgers prepares for his first home game as manager.

Potential Leicester starting XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Maguire, Evans, Chilwell; Ndidi, Mendy; Ghezzal, Maddison, Gray; Vardy

Position Fulham squad Goalkeepers Rico, Bettinelli, Fabri Defenders Ream, Odoi, Nordtveit, Le Marchand, Mawson, Christie, Bryan S. Sessegnon, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders Cairney, Seri, Chambers, McDonald, Anguissa, Cisse Forwards Kebano, Ayite, Mitrovic, Babel, R.Sessegnon, Schurrle, Vietto, Markovic

Alfie Mawson, Andre Schurrle and Marcus Bettinelli all remain sidelined for Fulham.

Potential Fulham starting XI: Rico; Odoi, Ream, Nordtveit, Bryan; Cairney, Seri, Chambers; Sessegnon, Mitrovic, Babel

& Match Odds

Leicester are the heavy favourites to get the win here at odds of 4/7. Fulham are outsiders at 5/1 whilst the draw is available to back at 7/2

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more .

Match Preview

Fulham seem all but relegated but the door is still open for Leicester to sneak into the top seven.

The Whites are 10 points off the pace in the race for survival and seem destined for the Championship next season whilst Leicester sit in 11th with eight points separating them from seventh place and a potential Europa League spot.

Two new managers face off with Brendan Rodgers and Scott Parker with both having lost their first games in charge 2-1 to and respectively.

Rodgers worked with Parker when he was a coach at Chelsea and he believes the new Fulham boss will succeed in management.

“He’s done his work," said Rodgers. "He’s had a fantastic career as a player, gone behind the scenes and done some work at , working with youth players.

“He’s always been a good thinker of the game, Scott, and like I say, I’m sure he’ll do very well.”

Article continues below

The Whites will be looking to pick up their first away win of the season and keep their dreams alive and kicking with the chance to move just seven points away from safety. Parker realises the size of the task ahead of him.

Parker said: "It’s very slim, there’s a big ask in front of us and we understand that. It’s not my focus in a sense, I understand it’s a by-product and there’s a base you give yourselves to win football matches.