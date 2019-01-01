Leicester City vs Newcastle United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Foxes will look to keep their chances of securing a Europa League berth alive when they host the out-of-sorts Magpies at the King Power Stadium

will look to keep themselves out in front of in the race for seventh place when they welcome on Friday in the Premier League.

The Foxes are still in with a chance of reaching the by securing the berth below the top six, providing fail to topple in next month's final.

Brendan Rodgers has won four of his five games in charge so far to help drive their late push up the table, and he will be hopeful of notching up another victory when his side host the fluctuating Magpies at the King Power Stadium.

Rafa Benitez's side have only taken four points from their last five games and are seven off the bottom three, with a win likely to boost their survival chances significantly as they look to stave off any prospect of relegation.

Game Leicester City vs Newcastle United Date Friday, April 12 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. It will also be available to stream live online and on mobile using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Leicester squad Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic Defenders Pereira, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell, Soyuncu, Evans, Fuchs, Simpson Midfielders Gray, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Ndidi, Choudhury, Mendy, James Forwards Vardy, Ghezzal, Okazaki, Iheanacho

Brendan Rodgers will be able to call upon Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans after the centre-back pair returned to training, though whether he opts to keep faith with Wes Morgan and Caglar Soyuncu is another matter.

Jamie Vardy is also fit to feature but Daniel Amartey will have to wait as he continues his recovery off the field.

Potential Leicester starting XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Morgan, Maguire, Chilwell; Ndidi; Gray, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Position Newcastle United squad Goalkeepers Dubravka, Darlow, Woodman Defenders Clark, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Manquillo, Yedlin, Barreca, Schar Midfielders Ki, Shelvey, Diame, Ritchie, Hayden, Kenedy, Almiron, Atsu Forwards Rondon, Muto, Perez, Joselu

Rafa Benitez will be unable to call upon Florian Lejeune after the 27-year-old was ruled out for the rest of his season following the injury he sustained in his side's previous defeat to .

Paul Dummett may be the likely replacement as the Magpies look to pick up points for the first time in three games.

Potential Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie; Perez, Hayden, Ki, Almiron; Rondon.

Betting & Match Odds

Leicester are the odds-on favourites to win the match at 8/11 according to bet365. Newcastle's chances of winning are priced at a longer 9/2 while a draw is available at 14/5.

Click here to see the latest odds for this game, including first goalscorer, correct result and more, from bet365.

Match Preview

Leciester City will be hoping to take another step on the road back to European football on Friday when they host Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium - though Brendan Rodgers knows that the chance of a continental return remains out of their hands for now.

The Foxes lie seventh in the Premier League, ahead of Wolves on goal difference, and are line to secure a potential place in the Europa League, just over two years after they reached the quarter-finals of the in 2017.

However, if Watford overcome Manchester City in the FA Cup final next month, Rodgers' side will be restricted to domestic football only for the 2019-20 campaign, owing to how European places are allocated.

With four victories delivered from five games since he succeeded Claude Puel in the hotseat, the former boss will regardless have his eye on delivering a strong finish to the current season as he looks to build at the club.

The visit of a fluctuating Newcastle side, who are without a win in their last three games, presents a prime oppertunity to add another three points to their tally.

Article continues below

Rafa Benitez's side sit seven ahead of the bottom three and may just about be safe depending how results fall this weekend - but the former manager would undoubtedly sleep easier if he is able to reverse his side's current run of off-colour form.

The absence of Florian Lejeune, who was stretchered from the field in their late loss to Crystal Palace last time out, is a blow in the heart of his defence, while his opposite number may be bolstered by the return of international Harry Maguire alongside Jonny Evans.

The Spaniard will therefore be looking for a big performance from Miguel Almiron and Salomon Rondon up front as he seeks to get back to winning ways.