Leicester City loan Fousseni Diabate to Sivasspor

The Mali international has moved to the Turkish Super Lig outfit for the rest of the 2018-19 campaign

Fousseni Diabate has joined Sivasspor on loan from Leicester City until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old leaves the King Power Stadium in pursuit of regular first-team football having found playing time limited in Claude Puel’s squad this term.

Diabate who joined Leicester City from Gazelec Ajaccio in the winter of 2018, has played three games this season across all competitions including one appearance in the English top-flight against Fulham in December.

His only goals for Foxes came on his debut appearance in a FA Cup fixture against Peterborough United in January 2018 where he scored a brace in their 5-1 win back.

Article continues below

#lcfc attacker @F_Diabate27 has joined Turkish side Sivasspor on loan until the end of the season.



Good luck, Fouss 👍 — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 10, 2019

He joins Cote d'Ivoire's Arouna Kone in Hakan Keles' set-up and will be looking to make his debut in a league encounter against Alanyaspor on January 20.

Sivasspor are placed ninth in the Turkish Super Lig.