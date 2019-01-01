Live Scores
Transfers

Leicester City loan Fousseni Diabate to Sivasspor

Comments()
Getty Images
The Mali international has moved to the Turkish Super Lig outfit for the rest of the 2018-19 campaign

Fousseni Diabate has joined Sivasspor on loan from Leicester City until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old leaves the King Power Stadium in pursuit of regular first-team football having found playing time limited in Claude Puel’s squad this term.

Diabate who joined Leicester City from Gazelec Ajaccio in the winter of 2018, has played three games this season across all competitions including one appearance in the English top-flight against Fulham in December.

Editors' Picks

His only goals for Foxes came on his debut appearance in a FA Cup fixture against Peterborough United in January 2018 where he scored a brace in their 5-1 win back.

Article continues below

He joins Cote d'Ivoire's Arouna Kone in Hakan Keles' set-up and will be looking to make his debut in a league encounter against Alanyaspor on January 20.

Sivasspor are placed ninth in the Turkish Super Lig.

Next article:
PSG and Barcelona target De Jong staying at Ajax until the end of the season
Next article:
Bahrain 0 Thailand 1: Songkrasin the hero for interim coach Yodyardthai
Next article:
Is Team of the Year Modric the best FIFA Ultimate Team card in history?
Next article:
Skriniar shoots down 'sh*t' talk of £54m Man Utd move
Next article:
'One's future is not with us' - Borussia Dortmund hint at Werner & Hazard future calls
Close