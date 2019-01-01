Leeds vs West Brom TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Baggies travel to Elland Road for a clash with one of their main promotion rivals as both teams are still continue to eye automatic promotion

Leeds host on Friday in a game that could have huge ramifications come the end of the Championship season.

West Brom are breathing down Leeds' neck, and with Marcelo Bielsa's team suffering a massive dip in form, the Baggies might fancy their chances of upsetting the Elland Road crowd.

Game Leeds vs West Brom Date Friday, March 1 Time 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed via ESPN+

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown on Sky Sports Football and streamed on Sky Go

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Squads & Team

Position Leeds players Goalkeepers Casilla, Peacock-Farrell Defenders Jansson, Douglas, Ayling, Cooper, Berardi, Halme, Davis Midfielders Klich, Hernandez, Alioski, Phillips, Forshaw, Harrison, Brown, Dallas, Shackleton, Clarke Forwards Roofe, Bamford, Roberts

Marcelo Bielsa is set to name an unchanged team from the side that lost to on Tuesday evening, with top scorer Kemar Roofe remaining on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Possible Leeds starting XI: Casilla; Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Alioski; Phillips; Hernandez, Roberts, Klich, Harrison; Bamford.

Position West Brom players Goalkeepers Johnstone, Myhill Defenders Gibbs, Dawson, Holgate, Hegazi, Bartley, Townsend, Mears, Fitzwater, Adarabioyo Midfielders Montero, Phillips, Johansen, Livermore, Brunt, Morrison, Barry, Hoolahan, Murphy, Forwards Gayle, Rodriguez, Sako, Robson-Kanu, Leko

West Brom have a fully fit squad for this fixture as they look to bounce back from defeat to last time out.

Possible West Brom starting XI: Johnstone, Dawson, Hegazi, Bartley, Gibbs; Barry, Livermore; Gayle, Hoolahan, Montero; Rodriguez,

& Match Odds

Leeds are slight favourites for this game at odds of 5/4. West Brom are slightly longer at 21/10 whilst the draw is 12/5

Match Preview

This is shaping up to be one of the most important games of the Championship season.

After a superb start to the season, Leeds have been dropping points left, right and centre of late, having won only four of their last 11 games and now find themselves outside of the top two for the first time in months.

Bielsa, though refuted the fact that Leeds may be losing momentum in his post-match press conference after their loss to QPR.

"Your question doesn’t have any basis because if you watch the game what you can say is this team has too much energy and you are telling me if the team lost energy," he told reporters.

"What our team has shown in every game is we have an excess of energy. It’s clear you don’t know what you’re talking about because if there’s something this team doesn’t lack, it’s energy. If you look at the figures, if there’s a problem this team doesn’t have it’s a lack of energy, even if we have problems as all of the teams.

"It’s not an opinion because you just have to look at the figures to draw your conclusions."

Meanwhile, West Brom's January signings have not disappointed and they are slowly but surely creeping up on the top two.

A loss last week to Sheffield United did not help their promotion bid, but they remain just four points off an automatic promotion berth.