Leeds United have a ‘huge problem’ replacing Nketiah – Paul Robinson

The former Whites shot stopper believes the Yorkshire side have a big mountain to climb now that the Anglo-Ghanaian forward has departed

Former goalkeeper Paul Robinson claims the Whites have a difficult task on their hands as they look towards finding a replacement for Eddie Nketiah.

The 20-year old Anglo-Ghanaian’s time at Elland Road has come to an end after his parent club , exercised the option of recalling him from his loan spell.

Nketiah had struggled for game time in Yorkshire, making only two starts in the Championship which came in his final two outings for the club, only because regular starting forward Patrick Bamford was injured.

Marcelo Bielsa will now have to start the search for a replacement as Leeds bid to make a return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, with ’s Che Adams a potential target.

“A player like Adams isn’t going to want to leave to go to Leeds, especially when Nketiah is leaving because he has only started in two games.” Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

“That’s the huge problem Leeds have got. How do you attract a player to do Nketiah’s job, who will want to get minutes, when Nketiah left due to not getting minutes?

“It’s a double-edged sword, it’s a really difficult challenge.

“They’ve got to go and find someone who you can promise game time to or a start.”

Another former Leeds player in Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink weighed on the matter, suggesting the Yorkshire outfit needed another urgent replacement that can compete with Bamford.

“They need another striker. They need to find somebody ASAP, who is mobile, who will battle Bamford for that place and someone who can score goals. They do need more goals,” he said on Sky Sports.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has meanwhile stated he will get down to business immediately on the next phase for Nketiah by holding talks with the club’s Head of Football, Raul Sanllehi and Technical Director, Edu.

Article continues below

“I’m having a meeting tomorrow with Edu and Raul to go through all the loans and situations,” he said after the Gunner’s 2-0 victory over .

“I know he’s [Nketiah] coming tomorrow so I will speak to him and we will try to make the best decision for him.”

There are suggestions that Nketiah will be sent back on loan, but this time to . The Robins were poised to sign Nketiah in the summer until Leeds hijacked the move.