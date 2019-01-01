Leeds United boss Bielsa provides injury update on Nketiah

The Anglo-Ghanaian forward is closing in on getting himself back to fitness

boss Marcelo Bielsa has given the latest on Eddie Nketiah’s injury, affirming he will begin full training next week.

The 20-year-old, on loan from , suffered an abdominal problem prior to a game against Queens Park on November 2 in which he was supposed to make his first Championship start this season.

He has been on the sidelines since with no certainty on his return, but Bielsa has given the first positive update.

"Nketiah is not ready yet, but next week he will start working with the group," the 64-year Argentine told the media ahead of Leeds' tie away to Luton Town on Saturday.

When asked about a potential return date to fitness, Bielsa didn't reveal any further details.

"He is training," he continued.

"It’s different when you train to when you train with the group and after it is necessary to consider the time he was without training.

"After Eddie starts to train with the group, he will be ready to compete.

"One thing is being healthy and another being ready to compete. It is necessary to consider the time he was without training."

Leeds are third place on the Championship log, tied on 31 points with , and two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.