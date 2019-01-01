Leeds tie Phillips to new five-year contract after rejecting £20m Premier League offers

The Championship promotion hopefuls have managed to keep hold of one of their star assets, despite 'multiple offers' for him over the summer

midfielder Kalvin Phillips has signed a new five-year contract with the Championship promotion hopefuls.

The 23-year-old, who joined Leeds at the age of 14 and has made 149 senior appearances for the club, has committed his future to Elland Road until June 2024.

Phillips was linked with a possible move to the Premier League during the transfer window and Leeds claim they rejected "multiple offers" in excess of £20 million.

"The club maintained throughout that Phillips would not be sold, with the midfielder being integral to plans for the future, and the immediate goal of securing top-flight football," they said in a statement on Monday.

"As a club, we are thrilled that Kalvin shares the same vision and potential for Leeds United, which has been demonstrated by committing his long-term future to the Whites."

The midfielder described the occasion as “a very proud day for me and my family”.

Phillips is arguably the key player in Bielsa’s system, with his dynamic displays in the heart of midfield setting the tone for his side’s performances.

He played 46 times for Leeds in the Championship last season, predominantly as a holding midfielder, as Marcelo Bielsa's side reached the play-offs and were knocked out by . His excellent form saw him named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Year.

He has featured in all six of their league matches in 2019-20, with Leeds sitting third in the table, three points behind leaders .

After the international break, Leeds travel to Oakwell for a Yorkshire derby with Barnsley, with Daniel Stendel’s promoted Tykes currently fourth from bottom with just one win from their six league games so far.

Their first game back at Elland Road offers a chance for play-off revenge against Derby, before clashes with Charlton, and .