Leeds vs Man City pits 'the best team in the world against the best club in the world', claims Marsch

Leeds United against Manchester City is a clash of “the best team in the world against the best club in the world”, according to Whites manager Jesse Marsch.

The two sides meet in the Premier League on Saturday with very different goals - Leeds are fighting against relegation, while Man City battle with Liverpool for the title.

Marsch recognises it will be a huge test for his side, but feels that Leeds have certain advantages they can use against Pep Guardiola's men.

What has Marsch had to say?

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Saturday, Marsch said: “We’re obviously excited for a big match. We think it’s the best team in the world against the best club in the world. So you can decide which is which.

“I think it is an ultimate test, maybe the ultimate test and I’m very honest when I say that I think they are the best team in the world.”

Can 'the best club' beat 'the best team'?

Leeds are unbeaten in their last five games, but remain only five points above the bottom three with five games remaining.

They stunned Man City 2-1 at Etihad Stadium last season, but were thumped 7-0 in the Premier League earlier this campaign.

Marsch said: “We will have to be very clear exactly what our tactics are for the day, what our strategies are for the day and we have to find moments to not just be passive throughout the match.

“Because that's what happens, they can put so much pressure on teams with the ball and then – with their counter-pressing – they just suffocate teams, we have to be confident and better with the ball, and then we have to understand the moments when, strategically, we can still be aggressive.

“That’s not easy, a massive challenge, but hopefully on the day we can use our crowd and find ways to find advantages and see if we can fight for a result.”

