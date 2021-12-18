Leeds fan accused of racial abuse against Arsenal bench

The Premier League will investigate allegations that members of the Arsenal bench were targeted with racial abuse by a Leeds United supporter at Elland Road.

Leeds suffered their second heavy defeat in the space of less than a week as they went down 4-1 to the Gunners, having been thrashed 7-0 by Manchester City on Tuesday.

Following the game Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spoke out on the alleged incident, emphasising that it was a single fan who was responsible.

What was said?

"It was reported and the stadium manager will have to deal with that with the authorities", the manager explained to Sky Sports after the final whistle.

"Very disappointed because we have done so much in football to try to avoid it but it is a single person. I don't think that merits that a full stadium pays the price.

"It was a single incident and it has to be reported. It was reported, and now the authorities will have to work with the clubs to understand what happened."

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa told Sky Sports: "It's incredible that you ask me this question, what can I answer you?

"Of course I am against all acts of discrimination."

Later, Leeds wrote in a statement: "Racism will not be tolerated at Leeds United and any supporter found to be using racist language will be subject to a lifetime ban for all Leeds United games."

The bigger picture

Saturday's triumph, the only Premier League game played due to cancellations elsewhere, extended Arsenal's winning streak to three matches.

In that period the Gunners have hit nine goals and conceded just once, and they now occupy fourth place and a Champions League qualification spot.

Leeds, meanwhile, remain just above the relegation zone, five points clear of Burnley in 18th having played three more games than the Clarets.

But the on-field action has been somewhat overshadowed by the alleged incident off the pitch.

