Leeds director reveals how they brought Bielsa to Elland Road

The former Athletic Bilbao and Argentina manager is in his second season in the Championship, with promotion to the Premier League within his grasp

Leeds managing director Angus Kinnear has revealed how the Championship club managed to bring in one of the world’s most influential coaches in Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine tactician, described by Pep Guardiola as the best coach in the world, has been in ’s second tier since the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

Leeds finished 13th under Paul Heckingbottom in their previous campaign but now, less than two full seasons on, are on the verge of promotion to the Premier League.

Bielsa has previously managed the likes of Athletic Bilbao, , and .

"It was really the brainchild of our director of football, Victor Orta,” Kinnear told Sky Sports.

"He was asked by our owner, Andrea Radrizzani: ‘If you could appoint anybody in the world, who would you appoint?’

“When he said the name, I have to say I smiled to myself - but our owner is nothing if not lacking ambition.

"When we went to Buenos Aires to speak to Marcelo, I thought we were going to have to do a really big sell in terms of the potential, the project and what could become and the part he could play.

“But, in fact, he'd done his research and he was already committed to the cause.

"We actually spent the 24 hours in Buenos Aires just talking about the players and the systems and how he wanted to play.

“I left knowing he was going to be the manager of Leeds but not actually having the contract that I went over with to get signed."

Kinnear believes Bielsa has had a similar impact at Leeds as Arsene Wenger had at when he first arrived in the Premier League.

"I started my football career at Arsenal under Arsene Wenger and he had a philosophy that really touched every part of the club and Marcelo has been the same,” he said.

“He's not just a coach. He's an amazing coach and he's got a group of players who finished mid-table the season before he joined and it's effectively the same group of players that are now top of the league.

"But actually, his influence has extended across the club as a whole. He set new standards, he set a new philosophy and that's really touched every part of the club."