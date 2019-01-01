League Cup: Ismaila Sarr and Isaac Success lead Watford past Coventry City

The Senegal and Nigeria internationals combined to help the Hornets end a three-game losing run with victory over the Sky Blues

Ismaila Sarr found the back of the net while Isaac Success bagged a brace of assists in ’s 3-0 thumping of Coventry City in a League Cup game on Tuesday.

international Sarr, who joined the Hornets in the summer from side , made his debut appearance in their 3-1 defeat to on Saturday.

Featuring in his second game for Javi Gracia’s men, the 21-year-old combined well with international Success to help his side end a three-game losing run, after defeats to & Hove Albion, and West Ham.

37 minutes into the game, Sarr opened the scoring for the Hornets after benefitting from Success’ assist.

The 23-year-old Nigerian striker then set up Daryl Janmaat for his side’s second goal in the encounter in the 56th minute. Adalberto Penaranda sealed the victory for Watford 13 minutes later.

Success featured for the duration of the game while Sarr made way for Nigerian midfielder Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru in the 72nd minute.

Success and Sarr will hope to maintain their fine performances when Watford take on in Saturday’s Premier League game.