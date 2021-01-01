Lazio confirm Inzaghi exit as coach prepares to take over at Inter

The Italian tactician has officially departed Stadio Olimpico amid reports he is set to replace Antonio Conte at Inter

Lazio have confirmed that head coach Simone Inzaghi has left the club ahead of a move to take over at Serie A rivals Inter.

Inzaghi is set to replace Antonio Conte at San Siro following the 51-year-old's decision to part company with the Nerazzurri on Wednesday.

Inzaghi's departure from Stadio Olimpico has now been formally announced, bringing an end to his five-year stint in charge.

What's been said?

Lazio have confirmed the news via an official statement on their website , which reads: "We respect the change of heart of a manager, and before that of a player, who for many years has tied his name to the Lazio family and the many Biancocelesti achievements."

Inzaghi's record at Lazio

Inzaghi succeeded Stefano Pioli in the Lazio hot seat back in 2016, with the club initially appointing the Italian on an interim basis before tying him down to a permanent contract.

The 45-year-old went on to oversee 242 matches across all competitions, recording 129 wins, 43 draws and 70 losses.

Lazio won three major trophies during Inzaghi's tenure, including the 2018-19 Coppa Italia, but finished their latest campaign down in sixth in the Serie A standings.

Inzaghi's next challenge

Goal has learned that Inzaghi will be in Milan on Friday to finalise his agreement with Inter, who won their first Serie A title in 11 years under Conte this term.

The outgoing Lazio manager was on the verge of penning a contract extension at Stadio Olimpico through to 2024 before receiving an offer from the Nerazzurri, having met with Lazio president Claudio Lotito in midweek.

Inzaghi will now be tasked with helping Inter try to retain the league title and progress to the latter stages of the Champions League, but it has been reported that a number of key players may have to be sold to raise funds amid the club's mounting financial crisis .

