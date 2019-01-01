Larsen: Former Chippa United coach joins Polokwane City

The 48-year-old had been jobless after being fired by Chippa United three months ago

Clinton Larsen has been appointed new coach, replacing Serbian tactician Zlatko Krmpotic.

Larsen took charge of his first Polokwane training session on Friday morning ahead of the team's Premier Soccer League ( ) match against at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Following the sacking of Krmpotic early last month, Polokwane had been under caretaker coach Bernard Molekwa's guidance and the tactician oversaw three league defeats.

Larsen confirmed his latest job, saying he is coming back a "refreshed" man after three months without a job.

“I joined them yesterday (Thursday),” Larsen told Phakaaathi.

“I had time away [from coaching] to spend some time with my family. As coaches, we don’t have enough time to be with our families. I am refreshed and ready to go again since leaving Chippa two months ago.”

A video posted by Far Post of Larsen taking charge of a training session also emerged on Friday with Molekwa appearing in the footage.

Larsen takes over a Polokwane City side that has gone for seven straight league defeats and eight losses across competitions.

They are placed 13th on the PSL log with 13 points from as many games.