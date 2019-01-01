Lanzini extends West Ham contract to 2023

The Argentina international has signed on for four more years in east London and is hoping to repay that faith following rotten luck with injuries

Manuel Lanzini has signed a new long-term contract with , the Premier League club have confirmed.

The international put pen to paper on a new four-year deal on Friday, with the option of a further two years.

Signed from Al Jazira in 2015, the 26-year-old has racked up 101 appearances for West Ham in the Premier League and has started all three top-flight matches this term.

Lanzini, restricted to just 10 outings in all competitions last season because of a serious knee injury, said it was an easy decision to commit to the east London side.

"I'm so happy to sign a new contract for West Ham," he told the club's official website. "I think it's the best decision for me.

"I've been here for a long time and I've said in an interview before that I like West Ham, I like the fans, I like the staff and when I came here all the people were comfortable with me. I like to stay here.

"It's a big decision but also easy, because when you feel good in one club and you like the club and the club likes you, it's easier to decide these things. For me, it was not difficult. It was easy, because I love it here.

Article continues below

"I love London, I love the club, I am happy here, we have a very good team, we have a very good manager and the club wants to change and to be in more competitions in the future and that's good for us."

Lanzini has been capped four times by Argentina at senior level and is part of Lionel Scaloni's squad for next month's games against and .

West Ham, who won 2-0 at Newport County in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, host at London Stadium on Saturday in their next league outing.