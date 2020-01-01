Lampard looking for another striker at Chelsea but offers positive update on Abraham’s injury

The Blues boss is hoping that his top scorer will not be sidelined for long, but is aware of the need to get more firepower into Stamford Bridge

Frank Lampard remains in the market for another striker at , but has offered a positive update on the fitness of Tammy Abraham.

The Blues saw their 15-goal top scorer helped from the field at the end of a thrilling 2-2 derby draw with Arsenal.

Earlier in that contest, the international had clattered into the advertising hoardings and it was unclear at the time what damage had been done and how long Abraham may need to recover.

Lampard is no nearer to having answers to those questions, but he is hoping that the 22-year-old will not be stuck on the treatment table for long.

He told reporters when quizzed on Abraham’s injury: “The good news is he hasn’t fractured anything. That is the good news, but we still don’t know the full extent, it’s not clear at the moment.”

With Chelsea already looking to find more firepower in the final third of the field, Lampard admits those efforts are now set to be stepped up before the end of the January transfer window.

He added: “I think the impetus to bring in a striker or a player to get on the end of chances is there. The recent games have shown that. When you are creating 20 chances a game it is clear.

“With Olivier [Giroud] it is the same situation. There has been contact from other clubs. He’s still our player.

“There is choice. It’s not the ideal window, history has proven that. It is about getting the choice right. The club know my thoughts on it.”

Outside of striking reinforcements, it has been suggested that Chelsea are among those considering an approach for highly-rated Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

Lampard said of that speculation: “I am aware of him, but not on my radar for this window.”

There have also been reports of late that Chelsea may already be looking towards the summer and a potential replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga – the most expensive goalkeeper in world football.

Lampard insists that is not the case, but admits that his Spanish shot-stopper is facing a steep learning curve on the back of a few costly mistakes.

He said of the 25-year-old custodian: “He will have to deal with that. That’s what being a footballer is about. There is spotlight on them. The important thing for that is not to get embroiled in what people are saying, not just Kepa but any player.

“I am not looking at strengthening that position now. Kepa knows and is honest that there have been some mistakes.”

Chelsea are readying themselves for a break from top-four chasing in the Premier League as their attention turns to matters and a fourth-round date with on Saturday.