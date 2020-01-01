Lampard denies interest in Gomes after Man Utd exit & distances Chelsea from Rice raid

The Blues boss claims to be unaware of any approach for a midfielder leaving Premier League rivals and is not planning on tabling an offer to West Ham

Frank Lampard has rubbished reports suggesting that have put an offer to Angel Gomes on the back of his departure from and distanced the Blues from talk of an imminent raid on West Ham for Declan Rice.

Highly-rated midfielder Gomes has severed ties with those at Old Trafford after allowing his contract to run down.

At just 19 years of age Gomes has plenty of potential to unlock and was held in high regard by the Red Devils, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side doing all they could to put fresh terms in place.

The U20 international is now free to find himself a new club, with there no shortage of interest being shown in his services, but Lampard insists Chelsea have not joined that chase.

Quizzed on the reports suggesting an offer has been tabled, the Blues boss said: “I can elaborate to the point that it's never been mentioned at my end, so that's it.”

Gomes is not the only hot prospect said to be registering on Chelsea’s radar at present, with there plenty of speculation to suggest that West Ham star Rice could soon be crossing London.

The 21-year-old England international is a player that the Blues know well, having previously had him within their academy system, but he is another that Lampard claims to be in no position to sign.

“Declan Rice is a good player you're right, and I've known him for a long time, he was in the Chelsea academy,” added the Chelsea manager.

“But there's no talk, I keep saying, about every player we'll be asked about.

“Until these games and this season is finished, there's nothing to say.”

Top-four hopefuls Chelsea will be back in Premier League action on Wednesday when they take in a derby date with West Ham.

They will have officially welcomed summer signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech onto their books by then, with their respective contracts starting on July 1, but Lampard admits it may be some time before the new boys are seen.

He said: “I am in the process of arranging that plan now.

“You are right, they do become our players. They are also in different positions in the fact that Hakim hasn’t played for a long time because of the Dutch league situation and Timo finished at the weekend.

“We will formulate a plan for them that will look slightly different individually.

“We will decide in the meantime at Cobham in the training ground whether that means mixing with the squad or whether that means some physical work in the shorter term for themselves.”