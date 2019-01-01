Lampard confirms Kante's return to Chelsea squad for Ajax clash

After missing five games through injury, the French midfielder is back in the squad for a Champions League clash against the Dutch champions

head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed N'Golo Kante is available for Tuesday's clash with .

The international has not featured since injuring his groin during the warm-up ahead of his country's qualifier against on October 14.

After missing five games for the Blues, he returned to training on Monday and is in consideration for the visit of Dutch champions Ajax to Stamford Bridge.

Lampard told a media conference: "He is in the squad. It looks like the injuries are clearing up."

The Chelsea boss, however, was unable to confirm when Antonio Rudiger might return to first-team action.

Rudiger was forced off at half-time in Chelsea's 5-2 victory over on September 14, which remains his only appearance for the first team since sustaining a knee injury in April.

Chelsea are level with Ajax on six points at the top of Group H, with two points further back.

Lampard's side come into the match fresh from a 2-1 victory at Watford on Saturday, which solidified their position in the Premier League's top four.

Despite earning a fifth successive league victory at Vicarage Road, Chelsea were left bemoaning a VAR review which gave Gerard Deulofeu the chance to get back into the match late on.

The Spaniard went down in the area under a challenge from Jorginho and the referee pointed to the spot after referring to the controversial technology.

Lampard expressed his opinion after the match that VAR could be "dangerous" for the Premier League in its current state and reiterated his stance on Monday.

"I have to be careful, last week we saw a clear change and the consensus from everyone was that decisions wouldn’t get overturned if clear and obvious," he said. "This wasn’t. I was so so surprised. We’re not in a great place with it.

"Why aren’t we using the screen on the side of the pitch? You are going to be tossing a coin if you aren’t careful."

After their latest European outing, Chelsea will start to prepare for another home game against on Saturday, which is their last fixture before the international break takes effect.