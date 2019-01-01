LaLiga this week: What just happened?

Here are the highlights of LaLiga this week, where there was derby drama and a 16-year-old hero

sit top of the table

After three LaLiga Santander rounds, just one team with a 100 percent record remains.

Atleti fought back from a 2-0 deficit to earn a 3-2 home win over , taking them top with nine points from a possible nine. and are currently the closes challengers on seven points each.

Ansu Fati makes history… again.

One week after becoming the second-youngest player to ever play for , Guinea-Bissau wonderkid Ansu Fati become the Catalan club’s youngest-ever scorer.

By scoring against Osasuna at 16 years and 304 days of age, he also became the third-youngest scorer in the entire history of ’s top division. Only Fabrice Olinga, at 16 years and 98 days, and Iker Muniain, at 16 years and 289 days, scored at an earlier age.

LaLiga’s participants learn their fate

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and found out who their group stage opponents will be. The Catalan club were drawn into the competition’s ‘group of death’ along with , and Slavia Prague while Diego Simeone’s Atleti will face , and .

Real Madrid, Champions League winners in four of the last six seasons, take on PSG, and while Los Che will face , and .

Three Spanish sides in the draw

’s reward for their long journey through the summer qualifiers was to be drawn in a group together with , and Ferencvaros.

will meet , Krasnodar and Trabzonspor on their return to Europe while Sevilla were handed fixtures against APOEL, Qarabag and Dudelange.

De Jong, Messi and Hazard win awards

Several LaLiga players picked up awards recognising their performances during the 2018/19 season as the stars of European football met for the Champions League and Europa League draws.

Lionel Messi was named Forward of the Season, Frenkie de Jong the Midfielder of the Season and Eden Hazard the Europa League Player of the Season.

Nacho Monreal returns to Spain

have secured the signing of Spain international Nacho Monreal, who leaves after more than six years in North London.

The left-back came through the ranks at Osasuna and also represented Malaga CF in LaLiga Santander.

A Scottish player in LaLiga Santander

Deportivo have secured the loan signing of Oliver Burke. When the winger debuts for the Basque club, he’ll become the first Scottish player to play in LaLiga Santander since Alan Hutton represented RCD Mallorca.

Burke’s arrival increases the league’s British contingent to four along with Atleti’s Kieran Trippier, Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale and Jack Harper at Getafe.

Athletic Club win the Basque derby against Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad’s run of three consecutive victories in the derby against their rivals Athletic Club came to an end on Friday night at San Mames. Goals from Inaki Williams and Raul García earned the team from Bilbao a 2-0 win and the bragging rights in the Basque Country.

Takefusa Kubo makes his LaLiga Santander debut

18-year-old Japanese prodigy Takefusa Kubo made his LaLiga Santander debut this weekend, coming off the bench in Mallorca’s 2-0 loss at Valencia. The hyped youngster has just joined the islanders on loan from Real Madrid, for whom he starred in pre-season.

Expect big things from Kubo this season.

get the band back together

By signing Guido Carrillo on another loan deal, Leganes have restored the strikeforce with which they finished last season so strongly.

With Carrillo joining Martin Braithwaite and Youssef En-Nesyri, Los Pepineros will feel confident about scoring goals this season.