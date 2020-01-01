La Liga ends first half of 2019/20 campaign with 1.53% increase in stadium attendance

Over 7.6 million fans attended La Liga Santander and La Liga SmartBank stadiums during the first half of the season

The Santander and LaLiga SmartBank stadiums registered a total attendance of 7,605,952 in the first half of the 2019/20 campaign. This record-breaking figure represents an increase of 85,727 in the number of fans who attended stadiums at the

same stage of last season and a year-to-year rise of 1.53%.

In LaLiga Santander, the figure of 5,398,206 in-stadium spectators shows a 5% increase on the number recorded at the halfway point of the 2018/19 season, with 255,086 more fans attending games.

Meanwhile, LaLiga SmartBank has posted record stadium occupancy rates at this stage of the season in comparison with previous campaigns, achieving levels of 51.6%. Meanwhile, it should be noted that the stadiums of the clubs competing in the

Spanish second tier in the 2019/20 season boasts bigger capacities than the arenas that hosted games in the 2018/19 campaign, with the total number of spectators now exceeding the 2.2-million mark.

Average stadium occupancy rates across the LaLiga Santander grounds have also risen during this period and sit at 74.3%, with an average of 28,412 in-stadium spectators.

The total stadium occupancy rates across the two divisions jumped from 61.4% in January of the 2019/20 season to the current 65.9%. La Liga has set itself a target of breaking new ground by surpassing 15 million in- stadium spectators across the two leagues. This would represent a significant rise from the figure of 13.1 million recorded at the close of the 2013/14 season.