Mbappe will become one of the best in history – Neymar

The Brazilian heaped praise on Paris Saint-Germain team-mate and backed him to become an all-time great

star Kylian Mbappe will become one of the best players in football history, according to Neymar.

Mbappe has flourished since moving to PSG in 2017 after breaking through with the year before.

The 20-year-old has scored 50 goals in all competitions with PSG following his brace in Saturday's come-from-behind 2-1 win against .

The PSG and sensation already has a World Cup medal and two Ligue 1 titles to his name, as well as Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue honours.

Neymar – who is recovering from a metatarsal injury – heaped praise on his PSG team-mate and fellow forward.

50 - Kylian Mbappe with Paris in all competitions:



76 games



50 goals



28 assists



Involved in a goal every 77 minutes



Impressive.#SMCPSG pic.twitter.com/KtqQVHs7vO — OptaJean (@OptaJean) March 2, 2019

"The relationship I have with him is the best possible, both inside and out of the pitch," Neymar told Brazilian broadcaster Globo.

"I call him 'Golden Boy'. He's a boy for whom I have a very special affection, who will become one of the best players in football history, and I try to help him in the best way possible.

"Whatever attitude he has in training or in the game I come and talk to him, or he comes to talk to me. It is as if he were a brother. By competition, this is not what leads us to winning titles, thinking of individual titles… it is not because of that.

"We do not envy each other. When he scores a goal, he wants to give me a pass, when I give him a pass, I want him to score a goal too. We have this partnership, as I had with Lionel Messi as well [at ]."